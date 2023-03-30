While You Look Away, Central Banks Prepare for Digital Money and IDs

While we are distracted by attacks from every direction, The Bank of England is moving the Kingdom to the ultimate control of the people – the Digital Pound. The Digital ID is next. The Digital Pound requires a Digital ID. The movement is not only evolving swiftly in the UK. It’s coming to the entire West, and areas invested in it.

The UK has moved onto the Digital Pound without much fanfare:

They’re even looking into negative interest rates and programmable money with expiration dates.

Vaccine passports, central bank digital currencies, and digital IDs won’t give us security. They will be a means to control us. We won’t have freedom if they control our money.

Central Bank Digital Currencies are piloted under the radar in many countries worldwide.

When they are ready to implement them suddenly and without our permission, they will tell us it will be convenient and make us more secure.

Thread:

Vaccine passports, central bank digital currencies & digital ID are not for our virtue, security and convenience. It’s all about government control, power and a reduction in our freedoms. #CBDCs pic.twitter.com/DXi1WyUmZD — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 29, 2023

It’s the complete digital identification of everything – money, health, energy and travel. It will be framed as “for your safety and convenience”, but in reality it’s for their control, surveillance, power and greed.#DigitalID#CBDCspic.twitter.com/63fBJqb8pK — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 29, 2023

Related