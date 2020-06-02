Two NY Lawyers Arrested for Throwing Molotov Cocktail & Trying to Pass Out Others

On Monday, federal authorities reported that 2 Brooklyn lawyers charged for allegedly tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD cruiser early Saturday morning were also trying to pass out firebombs to other George Floyd demonstrators.

Early Saturday, Colinford Mattis, 32, a corporate attorney with Pryor Cashman, and attorney Urooj Rahman, 31, allegedly threw a bomb into an empty police cruiser parked outside the 88th Precinct station house in Fort Greene. The device failed to ignite but the attempt was caught on video. The dirty duo was chased and quickly caught.

It was later revealed that Mattis and Rahman also “tried to distribute Molotov cocktails to others so that those individuals could likewise use the incendiary devices in furtherance of more destruction and violence.” A bystander even got a picture of the pair allegedly offering this explosive “cocktail”, packaged in a Budlight bottle, from the window of their car. Talk about curbside pickup!

Mr. Mattis graduated Princeton and NYU law school and was a member in good standing with Community Board 5 in East New York. Ms. Rahman was a graduate of Fordham University in the Bronx and is a ‘human rights activist’. Wonder if that tells us something about the value of higher ed.

Both were arrested and charged with attempting to damage or destroy law-enforcement vehicles.

They’re looking at a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in jail. Facing federal charges, Mattis and Rahman were arraigned Monday.

These two anarchist thugs, masquerading as lawyers, need to go away for a long, long, time.

More photos