DOJ supports lawsuit by female athletes against biological males competing as women

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department (DOJ) is backing the lawsuit by three high school females who say their sex-based Title IX rights are violated by biological males entering their competitions, claiming to be females.

The case is Soule vs. Connecticut Association of Schools, Inc., No. 3:20-cv-00201 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

On Wednesday, the DOJ issued a “statement of interest” in response to the lawsuit filed by three high school athletes in Connecticut challenging rules that allow individuals to compete in sports based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex.

Allowing biological males who identify as females to compete in sports against biological females prevents females from being able to participate in single-sex athletics.

TITLE IX PROHIBITS SEX DISCRIMINATION

The DOJ states it violates the protections granted to women through Title IX.

“Under CIAC’s interpretation of Title IX, however, schools may not account for the real physiological differences between men and women. Instead, schools must have certain biological males — namely, those who publicly identify as female — compete against biological females,” Barr and department officials wrote, according to the Associated Press. “In so doing, CIAC deprives those women of the single-sex athletic competitions that are one of the marquee accomplishments of Title IX.”

Title IX is a federal civil rights law passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. This law protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive Federal financial assistance.

Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The DOJ says the law discriminates against them since Title IX prohibits discrimination solely “on the basis of sex,” not transgender status.

The ACLU is unhappy:

"The American Civil Liberties Union, whose attorneys represent the two transgender athletes who run track in Connecticut, said it was deeply troubled that the U.S. government would weigh in to 'make clear that it does not believe girls who are trans enjoy protections under federal law,'" AP reported.