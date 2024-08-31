Utah Sets Fentanyl Seizure Record As Soros DA Weakens the Law

Utah set the record for fentanyl seizures. With less than six months remaining in 2024, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD) has already seized nearly 800,000 fentanyl pills in Utah – a new record.

In operations between January 1 and June 30, 2024, more than 774,000 fentanyl pills were seized. That total eclipsed 2023’s record mark by more than 16.5% – in just six months. Last year, an estimated 664,200 pills were seized in Utah, reports DEA.

“It’s an unfortunate record to set, especially considering it took only a half-year to get there,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen. “The number of pills coming into Utah is obviously concerning. But this also shows that DEA and our partner agencies continue to disrupt the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels based in Mexico.”

Soros DA Sim Gill. Won’t Charge Fentanyl Dealers If They Have Under 200 Pills

Soros-linked Utah DA Sim Gill ‘typically won’t charge’ suspects for fentanyl distribution unless over 200 pills are found.

Fentanyl is undoubtedly now being sold in Utah in bags of 199.

Soros-linked Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has been avoiding drug distribution charges for suspects unless they have over 200 pills of fentanyl, usually opting to charge for possession in those cases.

According to a recent police memo obtained by The Post Millennial, there have been many cases of fentanyl distribution sent from the Salt Lake Police Department to Gill for prosecution. “Recently we have received many cases involving the distribution of fentanyl. After sending several of these cases to the DA’s Office for screening the DA has returned with the charge of possession,” the memo stated.

The email sent to the Salt Lake police by a member of the Special Investigations Squad instructed police at the department that charging for distribution based on number alone “is not going to get the distribution charge.” The memo informed the officers that Gill’s office determined that the number of pills a drug user has in their possession can get “very high.”

“The DA’s Office also informed me that they typically won’t charge distribution of fentanyl based on the number of pills alone unless the amount exceeds 200,” the memo said.

A source close to the department told TPM that Gill is essentially “not prosecuting fentanyl distribution unless it’s over 200 pills, which is absolutely insane.”

Soros is buying far-left pro-criminal District Attorneys in office.

Soros’s Army of Prosecutors Defying the Laws

A new report from the Media Research Center (MRC) revealed how George Soros and his son, Alex, created a large group of prosecutors across the nation who “openly” defy laws set forth by the states that they are in.

The MRC obtained 7,785 pages of documents that include emails and text messages through public records requests, which “exposed an elaborate system in which prominent Soros-backed district and state attorneys have been directed by Soros-backed groups to ignore laws that don’t comport with their leftist politics.”

The MRC said, “These documents reveal how the Soros machine effectively employs an army of radicalized government lawyers to tear apart the justice system. The result is a crumbling legal system where laws are openly defied by the very people who are paid to enforce them.”

In 2021, the Utah Sheriff’s Association blamed George Soros and his defund the police movement for the rise in serious crimes in Utah.

