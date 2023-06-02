DOJ Threatens Rep. Jim Jordan As He Investigates the DOJ

Rep. Jim Jordan is probing the FBI’s role in the Jack Smith investigation of Donald Trump. On Thursday, he wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland raising questions about the FBI’s involvement in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation. The DOJ responded by threatening Rep. Jordan.

The DOJ and FBI are completely out of control. They’re unelected bureaucrats.

Jordan’s letter came almost three weeks after special counsel John Durham released a report saying the FBI lacked “actual evidence” to investigate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia and relied too heavily on tips provided from Trump’s political opponents to fuel the probe.

He included Durham’s key findings in the letter:

“The FBI did not possess any actual evidence of collusion before deciding to launch Crossfire Hurricane as a full investigation. The FBI appears to have disregarded this issue largely due to the personal and political biases against Donald Trump harbored by FBI personnel involved in the investigation.

“The FBI failed to apply basic investigative techniques, appropriately assess the credibility of information it received, or adequately consider exculpatory evidence gathered during the investigation.

“The FBI applied different standards for investigating information related to Donald Trump and information related to Hillary Clinton, rapidly opening an investigation into President Trump based on raw, uncorroborated information when it had not done so with Clinton.

“The FBI disregarded ‘highly significant intelligence it received from a trusted foreign source’ that the purported collusion at the heart of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was a ploy by the Clinton campaign to divert attention away from Clinton’s mishandling of classified information on her private server while serving as Secretary of State.”

The DOJ responded with a threat:

“Mr. Jordan, as a potential defendant yourself, our policy is to not release evidence prior to issuing indictments. Thank you for your patience.”

They gave the usual excuse for not turning over a thing even though Congress has oversight over them.

“Disclosures to Congress about active investigations risk jeopardizing those investigations and creating the appearance that Congress may be exerting improper political pressure or attempting to influence Department decisions in certain cases.”

The threat was signed by Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte since Garland likes to keep his hands clean.

🚨#BREAKING: Jim Jordan Probes the FBI’s Role In Trump Special Counsel Investigation pic.twitter.com/lXAEOrIFB7 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 2, 2023

DOJ responds to Chairman Jordan’s request for info on the Biden special counsel probe: “Disclosures to Congress about active investigations risk jeopardizing those investigations and creating the appearance that Congress may be exerting improper political pressure…” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/w5DAtTUuKG — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) January 30, 2023

