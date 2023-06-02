Ultra Woke Fox News Funds Pride Night & Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

by Anne C.

My name is Anne, and I have to post anonymously. My father was a bisexual pedophile embedded in the LGBTQIA2S+ Pride culture before it ruined rainbows for me and kept me from ever using the word ‘gay’ again. I don’t care if people are gay. This isn’t about gays but about degradation.

The glorification of the culture that Fox News is funding includes child indoctrination, child porn, vulgar drag queen performances for children, bizarre transitions, and the destruction of women’s sports.

It ruined my life and my cousins, and I don’t want it to ruin yours or your child’s.

To not get too serious, I thought you would enjoy this next clip. You might want to switch to Newsmax or OANN if you’re still watching Fox News. I boycott them.

Ultra Woke Fox News funds LA Dodgers Pride night, where the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be honored as Community Heroes. Watch the clip:

The supporters of this are lying to you. These photos aren’t gratuitous. They are to give you a dose of truth. Children are invited to their events; there are books, candy, and more for them.



They love the Satanic images. This is what Fox is funding.

LGBs need to be separated out:

Totally agree — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

