S. Africa Introduces Racial Quotas for Access to Water

South African leaders hope to allow access to water based on the color of people's skin.

From the DA:

Under the ANC’s new water race quotas, applicants that use more than 250 000 m3 or withdraw more than a set minimum amount from streams need to meet strict racial quotas in order to get access to water – the single most critical resource required for life, livestock, agriculture and industry. Depending on the size of their water need, farmers or companies that have not “allocated” between 25% and 75% of its shares to what the regulations call “blacks,” will be denied access to water.

The consequences will be particularly devastating for the farmers who feed us all. 60% of South Africa’s water resources are currently used by agriculture to grow the food we all eat.

Under these water race quotas, livestock will be left to die from thirst because a farmer has the “wrong” skin colour. Fields will go fallow because those who till it are “undesirable.” Hundreds of thousands of workers, from all backgrounds, will lose their jobs as the parched agriculture and mining industries wither and die.

It is now beyond all doubt that the ANC, led by Cyril Ramaphosa, is reintroducing racial discrimination across all sectors of society on a scale not seen since 1994. They are doing so in order to divide and rule. The ANC knows it is on track to lose its majority in 2024 and it hopes to use race quotas to incite racial division for narrow electoral gain.

Water Quotas by Race and Then Gender: The Responsible Authority shall give preference to applications for black people followed by women. As if the government would not abuse this abuse.

According to a note with links on this post:

Race Quotas for water use have not yet been introduced in South Africa. However, they are, in fact, draft regulations published by the Minister of Water, Senzo Mchunu, on 19 May: Department of Water and Sanitation. Also shared by the Democratic Alliance party of South Africa, the opposition to the ANC: ANC

