Fauci Says It’s Likely You’ll Need Jabs as Far as the Eye Can See

Mike Barnicle interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Morning Joe. If you thought Tony was going away, you were wrong. As for Barnicle, he was forced to resign from the Boston Globe for stealing punch lines and misleading the paper. Here he is asking a question while insulting the intelligence of Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan.

BARNICLE: “… Doctor Fauci, who, you’re the pride of Holy Cross college, and I don’t believe you were in medical school with Ted Cruz or Jim Jordan, but how many booster shots do you think we will be getting? There’s one available now, but how long in the future will we be getting booster shots ?”

Dr. Tony answers Barnicle as expected. You will take these shots FOREVER.

DR. T: “You know, we don’t know definitively the answer to that, but it is likely that this thing is not going to disappear. It’s not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated. So it’s going to be around, you know, for the foreseeable future. So it is likely that we will require an intermittent, likely at the same time as we get a flu vaccine, at least once a year. Very similar to what we do to keep updated on our immunity against influenza. It is very likely that the similar situation will be experiencing with COVID. Namely getting a booster shot once a year, probably at the same time as we get an influenza shot.”

Barnicle bombs without other peoples’ puns and Fauci is predictable.

Fauci: Americans will need new Covid shots “at least once a year” pic.twitter.com/u7DAyDMPGI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

