The Great Vaccine Reset

Germany’s high court approved a vaccination mandate for health care workers, Reuters reports. Judges had previously refused to issue an injunction blocking the rules from coming into effect.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says “the state is obliged to protect vulnerable groups.”

Totalitarianism always comes under the guise of providing safety.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz initially proposed extending the vaccine mandate to all adults, but the plans were rejected by lawmakers.

Almost 76% of Germany’s population has received two vaccines against the coronavirus, while nearly 60% have also received a booster shot.

It’s important to watch Europe and the rest of the world when it comes to anything tied to vaccines. If The WHO is granted unilateral authority over the world’s medical regulations, we will be subject to the whims of the world.

MORE MANDATES TO COME

Demand for vaccination is currently very low. Regardless, the government has approved spending more money on new vaccines. That will allow the country to deal with possible future variants.

With Chinese communists and Bill Gates controlling The WHO, expect more pandemics and hysteria in our future, and along with that, expect more mandates robbing us of our liberty.

The WHO plans to co-opt the sovereignty of 194 nations next week. They will have the assistance of Joe Biden and his comrades.

