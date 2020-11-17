Dominion donated to Clinton Foundation, hired Pelosi’s COS

Dominion admitted they donated to the Clinton Foundation in 2014. They also hired Nancy Pelosi’s chief of staff as a lobbyist. The Epoch Times reported the information.

They said there was no raid on a server in Germany, and they are not biased. They denied ties to Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Last week, they denied ties to Smartmatic, another voting software maker. However, they did work together with Smartmatic in the Philippines and bought some assets from Smartmatic-linked Sequoia about ten years ago.

Some Trump campaign officials believe Smartmatic had links to Dominion.

They said they have no company ownership by anyone in the Pelosi or Feinstein families or the Clinton Global Initiative, Smartmatic, SCYTL, or Venezuela ties.

THE TIES THEY SAY THEY HAVE

They do admit they donated to the Clinton Foundation in 2014 and hired Pelosi Chief of Staff Nadeam Elshami. he is part of their lobbying team.

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell said over the weekend that Smartmatic and Dominion were used to bolster Biden over Trump.

She said she was ready to “release the Kracken” and “overturn election results in multiple states.”

Powell told Fox News:

“They can stick a thumb drive in the [voting] machine, they can upload software to it even from the Internet … from Germany or Venezuela even,” Powell said, adding that operations “can watch votes in real-time” and “can shift votes in real-time,” or alleged bad actors can “remote access anything.”

“We’ve identified mathematically the exact algorithm they’ve used—and planned to use from the beginning” that allegedly switched votes to Biden, Powell said.

Dominion has not responded to those claims.

FEC Chairman James ‘Trey’ Trainor said that knowing Sidney Powell and knowing that she doesn’t say things she can’t prove, he believes her.

If these machines are not hack-proof, why are we rushing to sue them? Why can’t we wait until they are ready for the market? Let’s go back to paper ballots. Although, the corruption in mail-in ballots is perhaps the bigger problem. Georgia has already sent out a hundred thousand ballots willy-nilly for the senatorial races in January.