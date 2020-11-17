Turley levels Dems telling elites to move to GA to swing their election

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world. Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

~ Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader from New York

Professor Jonathan Turley responded to calls from the NY Times’ Tom Friedman and Andrew Yang to move to Georgia just to vote for the Democrat senators on January 5th.

Turley writes, “In other words, Friedman and others are sending the self-destructive message that Jon Ossoff and Raphael G. Warnock might not have enough Georgians to vote for them so they need New Yorkers and Californians to come and vote as Georgians. The New York Times, which has run repeated pieces on alleged vote suppression by the GOP, has had nothing to say about Friedman’s call for vote stacking in Georgia.”

He continued, “One of the recurring arguments is that Democrats have so demonized Trump and his supporters (including calling them Nazis) that it gives license to supporters to take any measure to ensure a Biden victory. As if on cue, Friedman then took to the airways to reinforce that concern. He told CNN, “I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote and votes for these two Democratic senators.”

Eric Levitz also echoed the call and then deleted the tweet.

Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, and a Californian wants to move to Georgia to influence their vote. Isn’t that nice? It’s not enough that the coastal elites fund the far-left candidates throughout the country.

Turley concludes that Friedman has portrayed himself as different from Trump despite calling him names because he is “respectful even with people I disagree with.” Except when he does not trust them to elect their own representatives and seeks to negate their votes in the name of the greater good.

…I doubt that such votes could make a meaningful difference and Georgia officials are threatening prosecution. However, there is little sense of restraint or self-awareness in such calls. It is the voice of those who want to win at any cost and by any means. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 17, 2020