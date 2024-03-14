Don Lemon Was Fired Again, This Time It Only Took Hours

CNN fired Don Lemon, but he crawled back to CNN Wednesday to compare Elon Musk’s comments with “radicalized shooters’” manifestos on Erin Burnett’s show. Then, Elon Musk fired him.

Musk canceled Lemon’s upcoming X show.

NBC News put the Potato, Brian Stelter, on to trash Elon over the X show’s cancellation. AP suggested Musk is not a “free speech absolutist.” The NY Times made Lemon sound rational and insulted Musk.

Most people commenting on the interview thought Elon destroyed Lemon.

After Lemon tried to put Elon Musk on the hot seat — asking if he takes drugs and suggesting he’s comparable to mass shooters, racists, and Nazis — Musk canceled Lemon’s show on X.

Mr. Lemon argued that opposing open borders makes you comparable to a mass shooter. He also suggested Musk was recommending Hitler’s Great Replacement Theory.

“He doesn’t understand that sort of rhetoric that he talks about, the Great Replacement Theory and a migrant invasion,” said Lemon, an open borders advocate.

“That’s what radicalized shooters use in their manifestos, those exact words. The people who go and shoot up people,” he continued irrationally.

“Whether they be Latino, people who live in Texas, or black people who are in the supermarket in Buffalo, or Jewish people who are, who are worshiping those people use the same rhetoric that they are tropes, that they’re either racist for Latinos or black people or for Jewish people.”

Lemon is a lunatic.

NEW: Fired CNN host Don Lemon returns back to CNN to compare Elon Musk’s rhetoric to “radicalized shooters” in their manifestos. Lunatic. Lemon tried arguing that opposing open borders makes you comparable to a mass shooter. “He doesn’t understand that that sort of rhetoric… pic.twitter.com/wjh1xq3I5s — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2024

How many times have we heard the Left boast that they want to replace white people with black people? For example, Michael Moore was angry that Trump banned terror nations. Moore said he couldn’t wait until white people were replaced by black and brown people from around the world. Why? The answer is Moore supported the Great Replacement Theory. The open borders crowd supports the great replacement theory.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY

Lemon questioned Elon Musk about whether he was going to loan Donald Trump money to put up a bond in the insane Engoron-James scam. To no one’s surprise, that’s a rumor.

Don Lemon Questions Elon Musk About Meeting Trump: ‘Did He Ask You for Money?’ MUSK: “I was at a breakfast at a friend’s place and Donald Trump came by. That’s it.” LEMON: “Are you going to loan him money to help pay his legal bills?” MUSK: “I’m not paying his legal bills in… pic.twitter.com/IiJTfegguV — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 14, 2024

