Don Lemon’s trending for saying the right is jealous of Obama & his ‘more accomplished’ wife

On his propaganda show, Don Lemon asked people on the right if they dislike Barack Obama because he’s smarter than you, better educated, made it on his own, and didn’t need daddy’s help, his wife is more accomplished, better looking, and he poked a hole in the birth certificate thing?

Lemon must be drinking again.

Melania is accomplished, and no one cares about a single thing he said. What bothers people on the right about Obama is that he is is very far-left. Obama was and is hoping to take away our Bill of Rights and doesn’t like America as it is.

His “more accomplished wife’ was proud to be American only one time — when her husband won the election. Lemon also said either Michelle or Barack was “better looking.” It’s not clear who he meant. In any case, Melania speaks five languages and was a top model. She is a devoted mother and wife.

The CNN host and fake reporter is perfect for CNN, the Chinese Communist News Network. CNN is big on Chinese Communist central planning and Lemon does support them over the president.

Lemon forgot to mention that Barack Obama is clean and articulate.

Bigot Biden famously said in the New York Observer, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

It’s storybook, man!

Watch:

This is @CNN’s Don Lemon. Watch this and try to tell me he’s objective. He’s not. He’s also incredibly disrespectful to our First Lady in the clip. This is CNN. The fakest name in news. pic.twitter.com/5UlTEDRsfn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 4, 2020

You have now entered the Twilight Zone: