Donald Trump Announces His Run for Re-Election in 2024, Video & Transcript

In two years, the Biden administration has destroyed the US economy just destroyed it. With victory, we will again build the greatest economy ever. It will take place quickly we will build the greatest economy ever. And if you remember, I did it twice. I did it before COVID And then handed off something where the stock market was higher than just prior to COVID coming in. And we did it twice, and we will do it again. But this time, we’ll do it bigger, stronger, and better than anybody can even imagine.

Our victory will be built upon big ideas, bold ambitions and daring dreams for America’s future. We need daring dreams. It is not enough merely to complain or oppose. We don’t want to be critics. We don’t want to be complainers. I never wanted to be a critic. I never respected critics, they tell people what’s wrong, but they can’t do it themselves. We will win because we will fight with every measure of our strength. And with every ounce of our energy to lift up the working men and working women of America and to restore the fabric of this nation. The Radical Left Democrats have embraced an extreme ideology of government domination and control. Our approach is the opposite one based on freedom, values, individual responsibility, and just plain common sense. It’s common sense.

You look at what we’ve done in Florida, what everybody’s doing now in Florida and Texas along the border in Texas, when every single community, I want every single community governor of Texas call. Great gentleman who just got reelected. And he said to me; I’d like to talk to you for a second one. He said you’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the borders the longest. Since Reconstruction. I said Reconstruction. I guess you call that the Civil War. That’s what I call it. That’s what I call it. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard. But it’s horrible. Because what’s happening is it just sending hundreds of 1000s of people right through his state right through Arizona, right through all of the states, what’s happening is they’re coming up all of the states, and we can’t have it anymore. This campaign will be about issues vision and success. And we will not stop we will not quit until we’ve achieved the highest goals and made our country greater than it has ever been before we can do that we can do.

Our country could not take that. And I say that not. In laughter. I say that in tears, our country could not take four more years that it can only take so much. It’s all very fragile to start off with; it can only take so much. In 2020, I received the largest number of votes of any sitting president in history by a lot. And we will do it again. But with even more votes this time. Many have noted that huge gains we have made with Latino voters, and I believe we will set even greater records with this crucial vote in 2020. For the Hispanic voter, the Latino voter has been unbelievable, great people, very entrepreneurial people. And they want security. And everyone thought when I did the wall, I built the wall, and they thought Oh, that would hurt me with the Hispanic vote no, it helped me because they understood they wanted safety. They wanted security they, and they understood the border better than anybody else. So they were amazed that we started that trend. And now we’re continuing with that trend.

Joe Biden is the face of left-wing failure and Washington corruption. He had a big G20. Dinner tonight everybody flew over to wherever they flew over, and guess what he’d never showed up. They’re still looking for on what’s going on. G20. I used to love that the leaders I used to make deals for our country like you wouldn’t believe who was one, give me the next one. Give me that next one. And we got him to stop taking advantage of our country that every nation took advantage of our country we recently renegotiated deals with Mexico and Canada USMCA We got rid of the worst trade deal ever made. Ever Made NAFTA the worst trade deal ever made. That’s why the farmers love Trump because we did a great job, but manufacturers also, and we did a deal we restructured we restructured our terrible deal with them. A terrible deal with Japan. And I did it with Prime Minister Abe, a great man who, unfortunately, is so sad. He was a great friend of mine, but a great man loved his country so much. But we restructured and made it a really terrific deal. And with South Korea and so many other countries, and the best of all was what we did to China, we made an incredible deal. But after COVID, I don’t even bother talking about it, because the devastation that caused for the entire world was too much to bear.

We are Americans. And we do not have to endure what has taken place in Washington, DC. This is our country, our government, and the corridors of power. Or our there, our corridors did not their card is these are our corridor and we are coming to take those corridors back. So from now until election day in 2024, which will come very quickly, we’ll go look at how time flies. Look how fast it’s all going. I will fight like no one has ever fought before. We will defeat the radical left Democrats that are trying to destroy our country from within. And likewise, protect us all we want to protect us we have to be protected from all of those nations out there that are looking to destroy us from beyond our shores. There are lots of nations that hate us gravely. And that’s the problem when they look at us in disarray like we are right now when we go to them begging for oil and we have more liquid gold under our feet and they have or any other nation has. And we don’t use it because we’re going to them. It’s crazy. What’s happening. We can’t let it continue.

I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle, believe it or not. In fact, we can go very far; we’re going to have to go far. First, we have to get out of this ditch. And once we’re out, you’ll see things that nobody imagined for any country. It’s called the United States of America. And it’s an incredible place.

But just as I promised in 2016, I am your voice. I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that. What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history because it is not about politics. It’s about our love for this great country, America, and we’re not going to let it fail.

Because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people. It’s true. The American people, the greatest people on Earth, we love them all. And we love both sides. We’re going to bring people together, we’re going to unify people, and it was happening in the previous administration previous to the previous. And what was bringing them together with success prior to COVID coming in? The people were calling me that were calling me, you wouldn’t believe it. People that were so far left, I figured they’d never speak to me, and I would never speak to them. But our success was so incredible. Like never before. And then COVID started coming in from China. We call it the China virus. Some people call it other things. But it was devastating. And we built it back and did an incredible job. But when people say Republicans or Democrats or liberals or conservatives, I say we could all get together. And we were doing that that was happening just prior because the success was greater than this country has ever had. We will leapfrog in China and leapfrogging everybody else, and everybody wanted a piece of it.

Our country is being destroyed before your very eyes. It’s a job for every aspiring young person and every hard-working parent. For every entrepreneur and under-appreciated police officer who is ready to shout for safety in America. The police are being treated so badly. These are great people that can straighten out the crime They’re the ones that know how to do it, we have to give them back their respect and their dignity.

This is a movement this is not for any one individual. This is a job for tens of millions of proud people working together from all across the land and from all walks of life young and old, black and white, Hispanic and Asian, many of whom we have brought together for the very, very first time. If you look at the numbers if you look at what’s happened with Hispanics, with African Americans, with Asians, and just look at what’s happening. This is a party that has become much bigger, much stronger, and much more powerful and can do much more good for our country. This is a job for grandmothers and construction workers, firefighters, builders, teachers, doctors, and farmers who cannot stay quiet any longer. You can’t stay quiet any longer. You’re angry about what’s happening to our country.

So many incredible friends and family here tonight. It’s such a beautiful thing. It’s so people say how do you speak before so many people all the time if when there’s love in the room, it’s really easy. If you want to know that you’re to try it sometime. Together, we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable. Our country is in a horrible state; we’re in grave trouble. This is not a test for a politician or a conventional candidate is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence, and the spirit of the American people.

I told them, I said, if they just keep a little bit lower standard, you’re gonna have a big victory. They said, Let’s win by 40 seats, let’s win by 50. I said, if you win by two seats, be happy. But she’s on her way to another country right now. She’s been fired. But we always have known that this was not the end. It was only the beginning of our fight to rescue the American dream. And it’s a word you don’t use to words I don’t want to be Joe. It’s towards the American dream. I was not good, but he did a lot of bad things like going to Idaho and saying Welcome to the State of Florida. I really love it. In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. Thank you, all of you.

And other things that’s not discussed for the house, we must remember that Republicans won 5 million more votes, the largest margin, and many, many years over the Democrats 5 million more votes. That’s a big thing. Breaking the radical Democrats’ grip on Congress was crucial. So in other words, because of our great congressmen and all of our great congressmen and congresswomen, we’ve taken over Congress, Nancy Pelosi has been fired is.

Anytime in the history of the world, there has never been an economy like we had just two years ago. Despite the outcome in the Senate, we cannot lose hope. And we must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker, a fabulous human being who loves our country, and will be a great United States senator Herschel Walker get out and vote for Herschel and he deserves it. He was an incredible athlete, he’ll be an even better Senator get out and vote for Herschel Walker. We elected a group of incredibly talented America first leaders who will be stars of our party for many years to come in the popular vote.

And the reason for the success and that unprecedented success rate is that the Trump administration changed our nation on trade, on securing the border with the strongest safest border ever in the history of our country on Islamic terrorism. We had practically just about not that I can think of no Islamic attacks, or terrorist attacks during the Trump administration. And in fact, we got along very well with various countries including coming up with the Abraham Accords. It’s a great thing. Abraham. But it’s because of cutting taxes and cutting regulations at the highest level ever, and on building the greatest economy.

Are you getting ready? And I am too. I am too. I do want to point out that in the midterms, my endorsement success rate was 232 wins and only 22 losses. You don’t hear that from the media. And this is an elegant night and an elegant press place. And I’m not going to use the term Fake News Media. So we’re going to keep it very elegant. But you don’t hear that from the media. But I think you will because people are starting to see what happened. That’s some score and in the primaries was 98.6%. But they were still trying to blame me.

But the citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain Our nation is going through. And the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold. They don’t quite feel it yet. But they will very soon. I have no doubt that by 2024, it will sadly be much worse. And they will see much more clearly what happened and what is happening to our country. And the voting will be much different in 2024.

And it was with a great Trump-endorsed candidate, Congressman-elect Kevin Kiley, who is a fantastic person, a fantastic person. And a very happy it was his vote. That did it. But we so we now won back, this happened just an hour ago, much criticism is being placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better. And frankly, much of this blame is correct.

The decline of America is being forced upon us by Biden and the radical left lunatics running our government right into the ground. This decline is not a fate, we must accept. When given the choice boldly, clearly and directly, I believe the American people will overwhelmingly reject the left’s platform of national ruin. And they will embrace our platform of national greatness and glory to America, glory.

But we are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way does not have to be this way. To yours years ago, we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again.

And then he calls the country a name that was actually a country on another continent. And he’s leading us to the brink of nuclear war, a concept unimaginable just two short years ago. You cannot mention the nuclear word to devastating the Green New Deal and the environment which may affect us in 300 years, is all that is talked about. And yet nuclear weapons, which would destroy the world immediately are never even discussed as a major threat. Can you imagine? They say the ocean will rise 1/8 of an inch over the next 200 to 300 years. But don’t worry about nuclear weapons that can take out entire countries with one shot. Something is wrong with their thinking under Biden and the radical Democrats America has been mocked, derided, and brought to its knees, perhaps, like never before.

Now we have a president who falls asleep at global conferences, and was held in contempt by the British parliament over Afghanistan. Thanks to the words of wisdom, he said, thank you to the wrong country for inviting him to a major summit on the environment of all things. They fly for days to get there.

And even the Democrats admit that. And that’s something I’ve seen them admit over and over again. But our enemies are speaking of us with scorn and laughter and derision because of those two events. But there are many more, even just today, a missile was sent probably by Russia, to Poland, 50 miles into Poland. And people are going absolutely wild and crazy. And they’re not happy. They are very, very angry.

The United States has been embarrassed, humiliated, and weakened, for all to see the disasters in Afghanistan, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, where we lost lives, left Americans behind, and surrendered $85 billion worth of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world. And Ukraine, which would have never happened if I were your president or something.

And you know what that reason is, we will be paying a big price for this invasion into our country for years to come. Hundreds of 1000s of pounds of deadly drugs, including very lethal fentanyl, are flooding across the now open and totally porous southern border. The blood-soaked streets of our once great cities are cesspools of violent crimes, which are being watched all over the world as the leadership of other countries explained that this is what America and democracy are really all about how sad.

The past two years under Joe Biden had been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair. As we speak, inflation is the highest in over 50 years, gas prices have reached the highest levels in history, and expect them to go much higher. Now that the strategic national reserves which I filled up, have been virtually drained in order to keep gasoline prices lower just prior to the election. Joe Biden has intentionally surrendered our energy independence, there is no longer even thought of dominance. And we are now begging for energy help from foreign nations, many of whom find us detestable, our southern border has been erased, and our country is being invaded by millions and millions of unknown people, many of whom are entering for a very bad and sinister reason.

The vicious ISIS caliphate, which no President was able to conquer, was decimated by me and our great warriors in less than three weeks, and Al Baghdadi, its founder was hunted down and killed. North Korea had not launched. North Korea had not launched a single long-range missile since my summit with Chairman Kim Jong Hoon, nearly three years before we develop the relationship. And that’s a good thing. Not a bad thing. It’s a good thing. Very good thing actually. Look at what’s happening today. My opponents made me out to be a warmonger and just a terrible person who would immediately go into war. They said during the 2016 campaign that if he becomes president, there will never be a war within weeks. And we will have wars as you’ve never seen before. It will happen immediately. And yet I’ve gotten decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for that long a period

Businesses were pouring back because of our historic tax and regulation cuts the biggest in both categories in history, bigger even than what Ronald Reagan was able to produce, and he produced a lot. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea were in check. And respected. They respected the United States and quite honestly, they respected me. I knew them well. I move on.

For the first time in memory, China was reeling and back on its heels, you’ve never seen that before. Because the United States was outdoing them on every single front, and China was paying billions and billions of dollars in taxes and tariffs. The farmers know that because they got 28 billion of it. No president had ever sought or received $1 for our country from China until I came along. And we were getting hundreds of billions of dollars. Many people think that because of this, China played a very active role in the 2020 election, just saying, just say sure, that didn’t happen. Instead of jobs and factories leaving America for China, they worked for the first time ever leaving China for America.

There was never a time like this. We turn the page on decades of globalist sellouts and one sided trade deals, lifted millions out of poverty. And together we built the greatest economy in the history of the world. When the virus hit our shores, I took decisive action and saved lives and the US economy. And by October of the same year, America was roaring back with the number one fastest economic recovery ever recorded. How about that? All of the incoming administration and all they had to do was just sit back and watch. Inflation was nonexistent. our Southern Border was by far the strongest ever. And because the border was so tight drugs were coming into our country at the lowest level in many, many years. Importantly, after decades of rising energy costs, the United States had finally attained the impossible dream of American energy independence, which soon would have turned into energy dominance.

Well, thank you very much. And on behalf of Melania, myself, and our entire family. I want to thank you all for being here. Tonight’s very special occasion at a very special place. You and all of those watching are the heart and soul of this incredible movement and the greatest country in the history of the world. It’s very simple. There has never been anything like it is great movement of ours. never been anything like it, and perhaps there will never be anything like Take it again. There’s never been anything to compete with what we have all done.

“I am asking for your vote. I am asking for your support. And I am asking for your friendship and your prayers on this very incredible but dangerous journey. If our movement remains united and confident that we will shatter the forces of tyranny, and we will unleash the glories of liberty for ourselves and for, our children and for generations yet to come. America’s Golden Age is just ahead. And together, we will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again. And we will make America great again. Thank you very much. God bless you all.”

And one of the beautiful things of the pause, if there is such a thing as a beautiful thing, but one of the important factors of the pause is that We see how bad they’ve done. So we will be able to do it properly. And it will be much easier. Everybody will agree with us because everybody sees what a bad job has been done during this two-year period. And it will be a four-year period; everybody sees that it will be much easier for us to do what has to be done.

We will immediately tackle inflation and bring it down to a level that it was, you know, we were at zero. But actually, the best number is 1%. Do you know that? You don’t want it really zero? Yeah. But we’ve we were at zero, we actually got it to exactly 1% The perfect number one thing every economist agrees, don’t have to have it like at 1%. They even say one to two, but I said let’s do one. And we had it at 1%. And we had it there for a long period of time. And we had the value of the dollar, we had it so that this country could make a lot of money. And I fought other countries where they devalue their dollar, or they’ve devalued their currency, whether it was the pound or whether it was the one or the yen.

And I used to fight like cats and dogs with the leaders of other countries because they were stealing from us when they did that they had artificial devaluations of their currency. It’s a very important thing I haven’t even heard it mentioned in two years, it’s a very important thing. It’s very hard for us to compete when they do that artificially. And they had to pay a big price when they did it. And they never really did it for very long. I said we’re not going to do business with you anymore as a country, and they believe me. And they let it go back up. Instead of putting America last as the Biden administration has done very, very openly and bravely. Because I can’t imagine saying let’s put America last I think it takes courage. We will again, put America first. Every policy

Thank you very much. We do love our country, isn’t it? That’s why we’re here. I didn’t need this I had a very nice, easy life. It’s this is something I didn’t need it. A lot of you people don’t need either. But we love our country, we have to take care of our country, we have to save our country. Every policy must be geared toward that which supports the American worker, the American family, and businesses both large and small, and allows our country to compete with other nations on a very level playing field which we never had until I came along and the Trump administration came along, and now we’re losing it. They’re moving back into China, they’re moving back into these other countries. It’s horrible. That means low taxes, low regulations, and fair trade, much of which I’ve already completed. But now we’ll even greatly enhance other countries that should pay for the privilege of coming into the American marketplace. They have to pay to come into our country and make all of that money. Take it away from us.

And thanks to the Trump administration, still the best. And the biggest country in the world is what we have, we have the best, and the biggest of you remember, for many years, you can look in your projection books. China was going to take over from us as the largest economy of the world in 2018 or 2019. I said I don’t like that timing. And I was with President Xi who’s now president for life. I call him king. He said no, no, I’m not the king. I said yes, you are the king. You’re president for life. It’s the same thing. But I said President, President you can’t do these things. You can’t remember they had a China 25. That means China was going to take over virtually the whole world economy by 2025. I said that’s not a nice sign. I don’t want that. So they took it down. They took down the whole slogan, and probably will be coming back at some point in the near future. But I found it very insulting. I said I find that very insulting. On day one, we will end Joe Biden’s war on American energy and you will see when that happens, you will see energy costs come down and because energy is so big and so important, you will see inflation dropping, dropping, dropping, dropping, you will see it come down. It’s a thing of beauty. And you wouldn’t think it’s that complicated. Now what has been complicated a little bit is what’s happened to so many other things I believe were originally started by this energy disaster. We were $1.87 a gallon for gasoline and Now it’s hitting 567 and even $8. And it’s gonna go really bad. The Socialist disaster known as the Green New Deal, which is destroying our country and the many crippling regulations that it has spawned will be immediately terminated so that our country can again breathe and grow and thrive like it should

it’s very, very much hurting our country. Germany tried it. You know, Germany tried it. They were up for about a year. Remember, I sent two uncles to remember Uncle at you remember Uncle nobody’s remembering is now ongoing Marco. I sent her a white flag of surrender. She said, But why, why do you send this to me, Donald? I said, uncle, I sent it to you. Because this is a flag of surrender, you are getting 78% of your energy from Russia. And when that happens, history has proven that it’s not good for Germany.

Just take a look over the last 150 years, it hasn’t been good. What I didn’t know would take place so fast. And Germany closed. As you know, all of its coal-powered plants and its nuclear plants. They closed everything. And now they’re building coal plants. And they’re building them fast. And China’s building a coal plant every week. Every week, they open up another and then they talk about all of the things that they do environmentally, they’re watching us die with a green new deal with our windmills and with our solar that doesn’t have the power to fire up our great factories and our great plants.

They are watching us die and they’re laughing. As it happens. Remember, economic security is national security. And that’s what it is we need economic security. That is why we will launch an all-out campaign to eliminate America’s dependence on China, we will bring our supply chains, which are a disaster right now you can’t get anything, and good luck getting a turkey for Thanksgiving. Number one, you will get it and if you do, you’re going to pay three to four times more than you paid last year. But we will bring our supply chains and manufacturing base back home, as we were strongly doing during the Trump administration. And we will systematically bring back wealth, health, and success to the American middle class and to America itself.

Please. Please sit down. I feel so guilty, having you stand now,now you’ve been standing for the whole for the whole event. I feel very guilty. I don’t want that to happen to every worker and family struggling to survive and the Biden economy with inflation destroying your family and your life. This campaign will be for you. Help is on the way Joe Biden has abolished America’s borders; we are going to restore and secure America’s borders just like we had him before best ever. We built a wall. And now we will add to it now we have built the wall, we completed the wall. And then we said, let’s do more. And we did a lot more. And as we were doing it. We had an election that came up. And when they came in, they had three more weeks to complete the additions to the wall, which would have been great. And they said no, no, we’re not going to do that. And that’s when I realized that they actually want to have this disaster known as open borders. Hard to believe, isn’t it?

But one of the reasons we had so much success at the border was because of the fact that two things we got Mexico to give us free of charge 28,000 soldiers that helps. And the President of Mexico is a great gentleman, by the way, socialist, but that’s okay. Can’t have everything. But he’s a great man and a great friend of mine, but 28,000 soldiers while we were building the wall, and then when the wall was finished, that’s how we set all these records. We have records that nobody can even compete with right now. It’s a disaster. I believe it’s 10 million people coming in, not three or 4 million people they’re pouring into our country. We have no idea who they are and where they come from. We have no idea what’s happening to our country. We’re being poisoned within moments of my inauguration; catch and release will be gone forever. Remain in Mexico. Remain in Mexico, which was so important. Everybody came in here. They remained here, they never left, and you couldn’t get him you couldn’t find him. I had a policy remain in Mexico, and if you think it was easy for me to get the president of Mexico to agree to that, it wasn’t, but we got it. And they terminated it can you believe so? Now they come in here, they stay, and we have no idea where they are they get lost? and it’s very dangerous for our country. And again, I’ll say we’re gonna pay a big price someday for what they’re doing; we will begin the process of safely removing the illegal alien criminals that have been unlawfully allowed into our country; we have no chairs, we have no choice. And in restoring border security, we will stop the flow of deadly drugs and horrible human trafficking, which both have been set upon us like never before the human trafficking you think of it is an ancient thing. It’s not ancient because of the internet; human trafficking is worse than it’s ever been in history. And we stopped them at the southern border, which is the number one port all over the world, the southern border; so much comes through the southern border, number one port, and we stopped them.

And now it’s at levels that are many, many, many times what it was just two years ago, Biden in the radical left had let loose on this total breakdown of law and order. It was a total breakdown of law and order; I will restore public safety and American cities and other communities that need our help. And if they don’t want our help, we’re going to insist that they take our help this time. Because, you know, the Democrat governors, these are all Democrat cities. The governors and mayors are supposed to ask for help. And they would never ask for the help. And yet people are being shot and killed at random like nobody’s ever seen before. And we sent in the National Guard and Minneapolis and in other places in Seattle, we went, and we were we were getting ready to go and they took over part of the city and the governor’s, the Democrats don’t want to ever ask to do anything because they don’t want to shake things up. In the meantime, the cities are rotting. And they are indeed cesspools of blood. So we’re gonna go and help them even if they don’t want to help, we will give our police back their authority, resources, power, legal protection, and we will give them back their respect that great people. And I will immediately launch a no holds barred national campaign to dismantle the gangs and clean out the nests of organized street crime.

You know, the worst of the worst criminals, the worst gangs are MS-13. And under the Barack Hussein Obama administration, they were unable to take them out because the countries where they came from wouldn’t take them. And I learned about that. And my first day, I actually say, but I learned about it. And I said, which countries it was Honduras and Guatemala. It was El Salvador and some others. And I said, How much do we pay them, sir? You pay them $750 million a year; that’s a lot of money. I said, Alright, stop payment; we’re not paying them anymore. Because they wouldn’t accept them, they would put planes on the runway. So when our plane would come out with these gang members from Ms. 13, the plane couldn’t land because other planes were on the runway, and the buses weren’t allowed to get through their borders because they had stronger borders than we did by far, they had borders with our borders, they had borders, other countries that we defend our borders, we defend other country’s borders, but we don’t defend our but these countries, and I got to know all of the presidents and prime ministers, I got to know more.

And I said, Alright, stop payment of the $750 million a year. They won’t take them, and you could not get anybody back in because they sent them out. They didn’t just come out, they sent him out. They don’t want the bad ones. They want to keep the good ones. They don’t want the bad ones. These are gang members that will kill and they like using knives. Because a knife is more painful than a gun. You’ve read the stories, Ms. 30. These are savages. They say Oh, please don’t use that thing that people know that these are savages. And so we went along, and I said stop payment of the $750 million. And I get a call the next morning from the presidents of every country that we’re talking about. Sir, there seems to be a misunderstanding. What’s the problem is is there anything we can do? Yeah, you’re not taking your Ms. 13 gang members back that you sent to us. In the caravans, I love the name. I came up with it. I love the name. The caravans 1000s and 1000s of people in in those caravans, you have some rough, rough people. I said you’re not taking them back. Well, we didn’t know that this was a problem, sir. Is there anything we could do it? I said, Yeah, take them back. We would be glad to take them back, sir. They took them back. I still didn’t give them the 750. But that’s, and by the way, now Biden wants to give them $4 billion. They were happy with 750, and now they want to give them $4 billion dollars. Somebody someday is going to explain that one to me. It actually makes you rage with anger when you hear that they wanted 750 so badly, and now they’re getting four bids. in dollars, we will wage war upon the cartels and stop fentanyl and deadly drugs from killing 200,000 Americans per year. And I will ask Congress for legislation ensuring that drug dealers and human traffickers are terrible, terrible, horrible people who are responsible for death, carnage, and crime all over a country. Every drug dealer during his or her life, on average, will kill 500 People with the drugs they sell, not to mention the destruction of families. But we’re going to be asking everyone who sells drugs and gets caught selling drugs to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts. Because it’s the only way. We don’t need any more blue ribbon committees we don’t need I don’t like to say this.

And I don’t even know if the American public is ready for it. And a lot of my people say, please don’t say that, sir. That’s not nice. They kill 500 people each on average. And if you don’t do this, in China, when I was with President Xi, I said, President, you have a drug problem? No, no, no, no, we don’t. He looked at me like I didn’t know what I was doing. He said, No, we don’t have a drug. How come you don’t have a drug problem? He said, quick trial. What is a quick trial quick I sort of knew what is a quick trial. That’s where if you get caught dealing drugs, you have an immediate and quick trial. And by the end of the day, you’re executed. That’s a terrible thing. But they have no drug problems. The only drug problem they have is they make the fentanyl that comes into our country. And I had him stopping it. And then when I was going, nobody ever mentioned it to him again, we were stopping it that was way down that number, but they sent it in, but they don’t have a drug problem. Other countries like Singapore have no drug problem, no drug you ask them. They don’t even know what you’re talking about when they say drug from they don’t even know what you’re talking about. They have no drug problems. Why should they sell there and risk their lives every time they sell when they can come to the United States.

And nobody even cares. They can do whatever they want to do and become rich. It’s a disgrace. So if you want to get rid of that, and also bring down your level of crime, probably 75 or 80%. That’s the only answer no more blue ribbon, I refuse to create them anymore. That was just a joke. It was New York people wanting to be on a committee for publicity reasons. Now, no more blue ribbon committees. That’s the only way you’re going to solve the problem. And I hope politicians are listening because they should do it quickly. Joe Biden has also proven that he is committed to indoctrinating our children even using the Department of Justice against parents who object it’s a terrible thing. It’s so sad what’s happening. When I’m in the White House, our schools will cease pushing critical race theory as they were radical civics and gender insanity, or they do that they will lose all federal funding, but we’ll get them to stay. And I will be the president who finally fixes education in America. We were doing great. We were doing we were starting to really get it right. We will not let men as an example, participate in women’s sports. Is that okay? No, no men, no men?

My people tell me sir, that’s politically incorrect to say I said, That’s okay. I’ll say it anyway if you don’t mind. We’ve had tremendous, tremendous problems. And you know, it’s very unfair to women, just very, very unfair. We will defend the rights of parents, and we will defend the family as the center of American life. But who would think standing up here 10 years ago, 15 years ago, that a politician and I don’t like to think of myself as a politician, but I guess that’s what I am. I hate that thought. But that a politician would be up saying we will defend parental rights. Of course he could offend to who would think that we even have to mention this who would think it even should be a subject to be talked about? We have to defend parental rights. Can you believe this? As Commander in Chief, I will get Biden’s radical left ideology out of our military, and I did. I did, And in the first day, they put it back, they signed the executive order, and they put it back it was gone. We will abolish every Biden COVID mandate and rehire every patriot who was fired from our military with an apology and full backpack. Thank you. And they deserve an apology, and they deserve full back pay, and they’ll get it. And unlike Biden, possibly getting us into World War Three, which can seriously happen, I will keep America out of foolish and unnecessary foreign wars, just as I did for four straight years. We will again have peace

through strength, that’s all it is. As events overseas have shown to protect our people from the unthinkable threat of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles, the United States must also build a state of the art next generation missile defense shield, we need it, the power of these missiles and the power of a word that I refuse to say, nuclear, we have to have it, we need a defense shield. And we have to do it, and we actually have the technology, and we’re gonna build it. Just as I rebuilt our military, I will get this done. I rebuilt our entire military, which nobody talks about. When I got there, we had jet fighters that were 48 years old. We had bombers that were 60 years old. We had bombers where their grandfathers flew when they were new. And now the grandchild is flying the bomber, but not anymore.

But as I’ve said before, the gravest threats to our civilization are not from abroad. But from within. None is greater than the weaponization of the justice system, the FBI, and the DOJ. We must conduct a top to bottom overhaul to clean out the festering rot and corruption of Washington, DC. Thank you. And I’m a victim, I will tell you, I’m a victim think of it. The FBI offered $1 million to Christopher Steele, who wrote the fake dossier if he will lie and say that the fake dossier was true. And he refused to do it. So it had to be really fake. And then they hired somebody, Danchenko, for $200,000 a year to focus on Trump and to get Trump and other things, including the raid of a very beautiful house that sits right here. The rate of Mar a Lago, think of it. And I say, why didn’t you raid Bush’s place? Why didn’t you raid Clinton? 32,000 emails? Why didn’t you read Clinton’s place when you do? Obama who took a lot of things with him. We will dismantle the Deep State and restore government by the people.

Prefer the drain the swamp, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress; it’s time.

And I will ask for a permanent ban on taxpayer funding of campaigns and a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress and Cabinet members.

Now I see what they make if they leave the White House, or they leave Congress, and they’re paid millions and millions and millions of dollars a year. Now you have to have a ban. We want a ban on members of Congress from getting rich by trading stocks with insider information. And many of our great members agree with that they actually agree with that, and of course, we will do whatever it takes to bring back honesty, confidence, and trust in our elections to eliminate the cheating. I will immediately demand voter ID same-day voting, and only paper ballots.

Only paper ballots …..crashes had an election 36 million people voted. It was all done by 10 o’clock in the evening, no complaints. You had a winner, you had a loser, the loser went home. The winner is a friend of mine nice guy. But he was happy, but there were no complaints. And if there is a complaint, you check it out, and you can fix it very easily. You can find out what’s going on now. paper ballots, same-day voting voter ID, so simple. And, and we want all votes counted by election night.

They spend all of the money on machines and all of this stuff, and they end up two weeks later, three weeks later, by that time, everyone forgot there was even an election. It’s horrible. And this doesn’t happen. I said it before it doesn’t happen in third-world countries they do better than we do. It’s horrible what’s happening with our election and election process. And I’ll get that job done. That’s a very personal job for me. I take that very personally. But this is just the beginning of our national greatness agenda, and that’s what we call it a national greatness agenda because our country can be greater than it ever was.

Our country was great. Our country is not great anymore. Our country is a laughingstock right now, but our country can be greater than it ever was before my allot. There will be more, much more to come. In the months ahead. There are so many things we can do. Many of them are not even hard to implement. The journey ahead of us will not be easy. Anyone who truly seeks to take on this rigged and corrupt system will be faced with a storm of fire that only a few could understand. Right. I happen to have some children, and they understand the fact my one boy stands up back.

I think he got more subpoenas than any man in the history of our country. So unfair. Al Capone, y’all heard of the great gangster Al Capone got far less. Billy the Kid got almost done. Jesse James No. Eric Trump got more subpoenas he’s, he’s a Ph.D., and subpoenas come from Congress I appreciate the job you do and the abuse that you’ve taken. I really do.

It hasn’t been a joy ride for a great first lady, either. It hasn’t been a joy to stand up I go home, and she says they do love her go home, and he says You look angry and upset. I said just leave me alone I got hasn’t been the easiest thing, but she’s been a great first lady, and people love her.

We will be resisted by the combined forces of the establishment, the media, the special interest, the globalist Marx’s radicals, the woke corporations, the weaponized power of the federal government, the colossal political machines, the tidal wave of dark money and the most dangerous domestic censorship system ever created by me. And or women, the most dangerous system we’ve ever had, we will be attacked, we will be slandered. We will be persecuted just as I have been. I mean, I have been, but many people in this room had been. But we will not be intimidated, we will persevere, we will stand tall in the storm, and we will march forward into the torrent. And we, in the end, will win our country will win we will win. My fellow Americans, we will join together and reverse this staggering American decline and it is staggering indeed. And we will again restore the spirit of our nation. And then we must build and raise up a legacy that will stand without equal in the entire history of the world. With your help, we will create communities where our children will grow up safe and strong and a nation where they will grow up free, prosperous, and well. We will reestablish the principles of hard work and merit and end the scourge of homelessness that is plaguing our beleaguered Democrat-run cities. We will heal our divisions and bring our people back together through incredible success. We will defend life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, we will expand the frontiers of human knowledge and extend the horizons of human achievement. And we will plant our beautiful American flag very soon on the surface of Mars, which I got started. But we need everyone involved. We need everyone’s help. We need to look out for one another. We need to be friends. And we need every Patriot on board.

Because this is not just a campaign, this is a quest to save our country, talking about saving our country. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.

I am asking for your vote. I am asking for your support. And I am asking for your friendship and your prayers on this very incredible but dangerous journey. If our movement remains united and confident that we will shatter the forces of tyranny, and we will unleash the glories of liberty for ourselves and for our children and for generations yet to come. America’s Golden Age is just ahead. And together, we will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again. And we will make America great again. Thank you very much. God bless you all. Thank you.

