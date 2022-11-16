Wray Won’t Say If FBI Sources Were Dressed as Protesters on J6 Before the Riot

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who once said Antifa is just an “idea,” refused to answer a key question twice. Rep. Clay Higgins asked Wray if FBI operatives dressed as Trump supporters were inside the US Capitol before the doors were opened on January 6th.

Rep. Higgins asked, “Did the FBI have confidential human sources embedded within the January 6 protesters on January 6, 2021?”

Wray said he has to “be very careful what I can say…”

[It’s not a difficult question.]

After a brief conentious exchange, Wray deflected with a good offense:

Chris Wray: May I finish? May I finish? Uh. When we do and do not, where we do and do not use confidential human sources. But to the extent that there’s a suggestion, for example, that the FBI’s confidential human sources or FBI employees in some way instigated or orchestrated Jan 6th, that’s categorically false.

Rep. Clay Higgiins: Did you have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters inside the Capitol on January 6th prior to the doors being opened?

Chris Wray: Again, I have to be very careful…

Rep. Clay Higgins: It should be a no! Can you not tell the American people, ‘No, we did not have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters positioned inside the Capitol?…’

He can’t say “no,” because he’s hiding something. We pay the creep’s salary and he won’t answer any questions.