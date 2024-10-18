Donald Trump at Al Smith Dinner with Bonus Harris Cringe Video

By
M DOWLING
-
2
40

Former President Donald Trump headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner Thursday night. Eight years ago, he was jeered and applauded as he delivered a pointed speech targeting his 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Last night, he received a standing ovation from many people who hate him. Even Letitia James was forced to stand for the ovation. The people present are mostly wealthy New York elites.

Vice President Kamala Harris chickened out and didn’t attend the event in person. Instead, she sent in a recorded video using actors, allowing her to shirk another public event. She makes a fool of herself whenever she’s in an uncontrolled environment, so her handlers keep her under wraps much of the time. Harris also fears speaking at dinners. Her video was cringeworthy. We have that below. Donald Trump’s full speech is at the end.

We are very sorry Kamala Harris didn’t show up, said the announcer. Boos rang out.

Top 5 Jokes:
Comedian Jim Gaffigan torched Harris for not showing up.

Here is Kamala Harris’s cringe video using actors:

Catholic Vote didn’t appreciate it. Twenty-two percent of Americans are Catholic.

Trump’s Full Speech: He trashed Bill de Blasio. Harris’s campaign said his speech was terrible and he only thinks of himself.


