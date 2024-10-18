Donald Trump at Al Smith Dinner with Bonus Harris Cringe Video

Former President Donald Trump headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner Thursday night. Eight years ago, he was jeered and applauded as he delivered a pointed speech targeting his 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Last night, he received a standing ovation from many people who hate him. Even Letitia James was forced to stand for the ovation. The people present are mostly wealthy New York elites.

Vice President Kamala Harris chickened out and didn’t attend the event in person. Instead, she sent in a recorded video using actors, allowing her to shirk another public event. She makes a fool of herself whenever she’s in an uncontrolled environment, so her handlers keep her under wraps much of the time. Harris also fears speaking at dinners. Her video was cringeworthy. We have that below. Donald Trump’s full speech is at the end.

Trump just received a standing ovation from everyone at the Al Smith Dinner. Even though most of them hate his guts, I bet they respect him for showing up, unlike Kamala pic.twitter.com/skcrrUZtc9 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 18, 2024

We are very sorry Kamala Harris didn’t show up, said the announcer. Boos rang out.

The annual Al Smith Dinner is underway in New York City. “We are very sorry that Vice President Harris cannot make it here in person.” Crowd: “BOOOOOO” pic.twitter.com/DxtQBya7HW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Top 5 Jokes:

Donald Trump held nothing back at the Al Smith dinner in New York, even joking about Kamala Harris’ husband’s “nanny issue.” Here are his top jokes of the night: 5. Trump said he didn’t realize men could get periods until he saw Tim Walz. 4. Trump says he has to wrap up his… pic.twitter.com/tQq9Hu5143 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

Comedian Jim Gaffigan torched Harris for not showing up.

WATCH: Jim Gaffigan Obliterates Kamala Harris and Democrats in Brutal Roast at Al Smith Dinner——Two Minute Montage of Best Moments | Wow. This might just be the Ricky Gervais Golden Globes moment for politics. Comedian Jim Gaffigan just delivered a scorching takedown of Kamala… pic.twitter.com/HOIWPrUWZY — Overton (@overton_news) October 18, 2024

Here is Kamala Harris’s cringe video using actors:

NEW: Kamala Harris releases her pre-recorded video for the Al Smith dinner in New York that she didn’t show up for. Comedian Jim Gaffigan made fun of the Vice President after the crowd gave a dismal applause once it ended. Cringe. pic.twitter.com/9dvsYQub9h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

Catholic Vote didn’t appreciate it. Twenty-two percent of Americans are Catholic.

Tonight, Kamala Harris will break tradition by not attending the Al Smith Dinner in person, continuing her history of anti-Catholic bigotry by snubbing a charity event that has historically brought together presidential candidates to support disadvantaged kids. pic.twitter.com/yyJXlaNiRd — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 17, 2024

Trump’s Full Speech: He trashed Bill de Blasio. Harris’s campaign said his speech was terrible and he only thinks of himself.

Donald Trump | Full Speech at Al Smith Charity Dinner | Best Video & Audio Quality Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the Al Smith Dinner, which benefits New York City Catholic charities, in NYC on October 17, 2024. pic.twitter.com/GMpmSnaU0G — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) October 18, 2024