What Joe Biden Said to Barack About Kamala

By
M DOWLING
-
2
46

From the worst to even worse

The Lip Reader

The NY Post hired a lip reader to decipher what Joe Biden and Barack Obama said during Ethel Kennedy’s funeral ceremony.

Joe Biden looked straight into the camera and said, “She’s not as strong as me,” Obama agreed. There have been a few incidents lately where people believe Joe Biden was getting even with Kamala and doesn’t like her all that much.


