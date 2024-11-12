Donald Trump Chooses His US Ambassador to Israel

Donald Trump has chosen Mike Huckabee as the US Ambassador to Israel.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel,” Trump said in a statement.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

In a statement congratulating Huckabee, the Republican Jewish Coalition praised the former governor as “a long-time friend” of the group, praising the former governor’s “abounding love of Israel” and promising his appointment would “strengthen the US-Israel relationship to even greater heights.”

Huckabee’s daughter, the current Arkansas governor and a former Trump administration official, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was also a top surrogate for Trump.

Huckabee is a loyalist.

