The Hawks Are Trying to Push War on Donald Trump

The schemers of the NATO member states are trying to bully Donald Trump not to put forth peace plans for Ukraine. Poland and France have already said they’re not going to cooperate. Mark Rutte is allegedly putting pressure on Trump to keep the failed war going.

Trump himself seems to have ramped up the Middle East war. Just weeks before the election, he said Israel could bomb Iran’s nuclear plants, and he said he would “obliterate Iran.” Let’s hope that was just meant as peace through strength rhetoric. We prefer sanctions and letting the people of Iran decide.

I trust him, but I worry.

Britain, France, and Poland want to keep the Ukraine war going, even if Trump can withdraw U.S. support. London is also all in on more war, no matter how many Ukrainians and Russians die. Proxy wars seem immoral, and chancing World War III is alarming.

In the name of democracy, left and right, now primarily left, have spread our military throughout the world and engaged in pointless wars that we lost. It’s time to end them unless it really is for defense.

The military-industrial complex is real, and hawks or neocons [who are Democrats and Republicans] are real. Mark Levin is now saying using the phrase “neocon” is anti-Semitic. That’s ridiculous, but let’s call them hawks.

We are spending money we don’t have for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza/Hamas, Taiwan, and so much else for foreigners that we forget Americans. We’ve allowed millions of unvetted foreigners to pour in while giving them more money than they give Americans.

The hawks, formerly the neocon bloc in Congress, won’t die off easily.

The majority in the Senate are hawks, so we cannot have Thune or Cornyn as our leader. It also means Trump will have to make deals with them, which always involves war and money overseas.

Will Trump stand firm? We hope so. He’s close to all we have standing up to the war machine.

