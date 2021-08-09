Erick Erickson suspended for rejecting Woke biology

















Erick Erickson, a self-described conservative, was temporarily suspended for saying Laurel Hubbard, a New Zealand trans weightlifter, is a man. She is transgender. In other words, she is a man who changed certain physical characteristics to look like a woman. Biologically, she still has the chromosomes she was born with — XY.

Erickson was repeating Allie Stuckley’s comments about that biological fact. Stuckley and Erickson are back on Twitter and Erickson is sticking by his biological statement of fact.

“Twitter may choose to disable my account. But neither Twitter nor the trans movement can actually silence basic biology. There is a madness burning through our society. Woke-o Haram, like other terrorists, use fear and violence to get their way.” https://t.co/laN6SIMBz4 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 9, 2021

He also retweeted this:

Y Chromosome Suspended From Twitter For Calling Laurel Hubbard A Man https://t.co/owtYEiwm3A — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 9, 2021

Erickson also tweeted that Bruce Jenner, aka, Caitlyn Jenner, is a man and Elliot Page is a woman.

It’s true. They are.

We have been told for several years now that ‘gender’ is a ‘social construct,’ therefore, there can be many, many genders. Now, the Left has moved the goalposts, and since they don’t really believe in science, they are saying, ‘sex’ is also changeable.

However, as Erickson notes — it’s not.

“While there are exceptions to the rule, postmodernity’s habit of making the exceptions the rule and the rule the exception, the rule for biological sex is based on chromosomes,” he writes. “Though some have additional chromosomes and are considered intersex, a female has an XX pair of chromosomes and a male has an XY pair. Even though some have XXXY or XYXX, the first pairing is determinative to biological sex.”

True.

Humans cannot change their sex, just their appearance of sex. Sports should go on biology, not some invented and distorted view of sex!

Mass Delusion

It’s a mass delusion and corporations have signed on. This is the insanity of Wokeism. The science is settled on this issue– it’s male or female.

People trying to silence this information are tyrants and liars.

There shouldn’t be a transgender movement. Transgender is fine. Let people appear to be whatever they choose, but the movement lies, censors, trashes biology, bullies, and cancels. This is not a movement anyone should adopt, including transgenders.

Laurel Hubbard is. a man or a transgender woman or a transvestite, but not a woman. We are with Erickson on this issue.

