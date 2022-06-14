Donald Trump, Deprived of Due Process, Rebuts J6 Panel in 12 Pages

Former President Donald Trump, who has been deprived of due process by the J6 committee, issued a 12-page rebuttal today..

“Seventeen months after the events of January 6th, Democrats are unable to offer solutions,” Trump said in a statement released through his Save America PAC. “They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the Radical Left just months earlier. Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects.”

NEWSMAX REPORTS THE HIGHLIGHTS

Trump asserted that with just the Democrats’ arguments being presented, the committee is exposing itself and the hearings as “a pitiful last-ditch effort to deceive the American public.”

Trump responded to Monday testimony about alleged efforts to end the vote count prematurely in November 2020. He said his remarks were rooted in logic: Millions of votes were counted in a day, so “why would it take four more days to count a few hundred thousand votes?”

Trump blasted the media coverage of the allegations of 2020 presidential election fraud, with outlets “feeding us the bogus line that this was the most secure election in U.S. history. What a load of bologna!”

Trump reiterated his references to presidential election history, questioning how Biden could get more Black votes than the only Black president in U.S. history, Barack Obama, in key battleground areas: “Either there’s a lot of black voters in America who identify more with Joe Biden than Barack Obama, or Democrats are stealing black votes – and we all know the answer to that.”

