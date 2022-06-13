Steve Kirsch Proves the Covid Cures are Worse than the Disease

By Mark Schwendau

Steve Kirsch, an American entrepreneur engineering graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and philanthropist millionaire is on a mission to out the people perpetuating a fraud on Americans and get the Covid-19 vaccines banned from the world. Over the weekend Kirsch appeared at Calvary Church in San Jose. His talk was on a slide show he calls his “Elephant deck” where he discusses The Elephant in the Room”, the Covid-19 vaccines as a cure are worse than the virus. He was sponsored by the Values Advocacy Council (Vac.org).

After the people at OpenVAERS watched his presentation, Kirsch reports, “They added a cool feature on the Mortality page so you can turn on and off the non-COVID-vaccines. This shows that all other vaccines have behaved normally, even though the pandemic and vaccination rollout. The COVID vaccines are off the charts. This cannot be explained if the vaccines are safe and I would love to have a live debate with anyone in the world who thinks they can explain it.”

His slide show can be reviewed here: SKirsch, The Elephant in the Room.

In the past, Kirsch has put up a million dollars for anybody willing to come from the CDC or any other organization to debate him and prove him wrong. Nobody came forward to take him up on his offer. He has also put up his own money for whistleblowers to come forward from Big Pharma or the CDC to narc out the vaccines as possible crimes against humanity.

His presentation is posted on Rumble here: RUMBLE FAMILY NIGHT STEVE KIRSCH

A riveting moment in the slide deck comes at slides numbered 37 and 38 where Kirsch proclaims them the two most important slides in the deck.

Slide 37 shows how the Covid-19 vaccines have become a leading cause of death in the United States for our children stating, “We are killing 39 kids for every kid we might save.”

Slide 38 offers, “Child deaths, age 5 to 18, since 2020, 16 from ‘cure’ vs. 0 from ‘disease’.”

Kirsch is classified by the mainstream media and CDC as a “misinformation spreader” which makes him both disgusted and angry as it does those who follow him and believe him and his research. Kirsch, as an educated gentleman, is a firm believer in peer review science, something Dr. Anthony Fauci has prohibited announcing himself once last year as the science itself in a quote:

“They’re really criticizing science because I represent science – that’s dangerous. To me, that’s more dangerous than the slings and the arrows that get thrown at me. I’m not going to be around here forever, but science is going to be here forever. And if you damage science, you are doing something very detrimental to society long after I leave. And that’s what I worry about.”

The fact of the matter is medical doctor Tony Fauci is a career-appointed political figure who has not seen a patient in over 30 years and worse, he is not qualified as a virologist, somebody who deals with pandemics.

One of the few mistakes President Trump ever made was not replacing Anthony Fauci when the pandemic began in 2020 for a real virologist with no conflict of interest with Big Pharma.

Many believe he will be held responsible for both the Covid-19 disease and its related cures in time. He holds patents related to research in both the disease and the cure and in one instance, the patent for the cure was left before the disease. He has financial ties to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Steve Kirsch refers to the “Matrix” movie when he claims to be traveling the country “Red Pilling America”. In that movie, if you take the red pill you are wanting to see the truth while if you take the blue pill you are willing to keep your head in the sand.

From the Vac.org website promoting Kirsch to speak:

“Nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room: that the vaccines kill more people than they save and that all of the public health interventions have actually made the problem worse not better. Steve Kirsch, a former high-tech executive, was doubly vaccinated and soon found that several of his friends were dead or severely injured. So he started looking at the data and couldn’t believe what he found. He wrote a 285-page article a year ago on TrialSite News explaining what he found. Since then, he’s published over 500 articles on his Substack on the vaccines and the COVID response (stevekirsch.substack.com). His Substack is now the world’s most popular Substack on vaccine topics. Steve will describe his journey from a respected high-tech executive to a despised misinformation superspreader that nobody will debate, not even for a million dollars just to show up to answer a few questions. He will talk about what the science really shows, what you need to know, and how he thinks it will end.”

BIO:

Steve Kirsch is a Silicon Valley philanthropist.

He is the inventor of the optical mouse and one of the first Internet search engines, Infoseek. He started 7 high-tech companies, two with billion-dollar market caps. He has a BS/MS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT.”

Kirsch was very happy with his reception after this event, “The audience loved it. I got several standing ovations after the talk.”

There is an old expression that money talks and bullsh*t walks!

Considering the mortality rate is considered to be going up now faster than usual, and many of those passing away carry life insurance policies on their souls, the insurance industry may soon be going ballistic for unprecedented payouts that blow their predicted matrices or algorithms that allow them to remain financially viable as a market industry.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline of news editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related