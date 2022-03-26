Donald Trump drops in on the 10X Growth Conference.
According to a self-description: The 10X Growth Conference was created for forwarding thinkers, trailblazers, entrepreneurs, sales professionals, business owners, and anyone else who seeks to define the marketplace today and tomorrow. 10X Growth Conference attendees represent an elite group made up of the thought-leaders, cutting-edge entrepreneurs, and business power players from every industry. People who come to GrowthCon refuse to settle for average when it comes to their businesses and their lives.