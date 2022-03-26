Klaus Schwab Sees Everyone Microchipped in Next 10 Years

When Klaus Schwab, the leader of the World Economic Forum and The Great Reset, talks about fusing the physical, digital, and biological world, he is also talking about microchipping everyone. First, microchips will be implanted in our clothes and eventually, our brains or skin.

Certainly, in the next ten years, everyone will be implanted with chips, he says. It will enable direct communication between our brain and the digital world.

Once chipped, we don’t need to do a thing to reach the digital world. It will be natural, notes the host.

Schwab says, “Yes, you talk and you say, ‘I want to talk and be connected with anyone now.'”

First, you will have personalized bots with AI, according to Schwab. The robot will not only be your “assistant for manual work,” but “it can be an intellectual partner for you.”

Okay, so I’m supposed to put an iPhone chip in my brain and be tied to the machines 24/7 and I can have robots for friends instead of humans. Great idea Schwab. Get lost.

Schwab wants to change what it means to be human.

