Microsoft Disavows a Newsguard Scam But Supports Its Tool

In December, Cruz fired off a strongly-worded letter to CEO Satya Nadella demanding answers about Microsoft’s promotion and apparent funding of the online “media literacy” tool and their efforts to silence conservative voices.

The self-appointed fact-checkers of Newsguard prevent reputable publishers from getting advertisements. Newsguard mostly attacks publications on the Right, exaggerates, lies, claims opinions are factually incorrect, and notifies ad companies that their targets must not carry their ads. They share the information with social media, telling them their targets are posting fake news.

Co–editors–in–chief and investors are Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz. Brill is a sketchy businessman, and Crovitz is tied to George Soros. [see video below]

The far-left funds them and they are the far left. They make money for them.

Gordon Crovitz is a former publisher of The Wall Street Journal and served on the George Soros-Funded Journalism Advisory Board. He also worked for the Open Society Foundations.

Newsguard propaganda is embraced by the teachers’ union and the screaming, screechy caricature of a leader, Randi Weingarten.

Perfect ratings are given to the New York Times and LA Times. CNN gets 80%; Democracy Now, a Soros-funded group, gets 75%; Mother Jones, another Soros group, gets 87.5%; and the Clinton-funded Media Matters receives 80%. Meanwhile, Prager U gets 57%, as does Fox News. Breitbart receives 49.5%, along with The Epoch Times. The Federalist gets 12.5%. If you know the publications, you know how biased these ratings are.

Senator Cruz Takes Action

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Sen. Cruz called out Microsoft for financing NewsGuard’s so-called “Media Literacy” program. The program was actively marketed as an educational tool for schoolchildren to learn about “misinformation.” Still, NewsGuard’s inconsistent and biased rating system indoctrinates children and distorts their media literacy by censoring exposure to conservative viewpoints.

“Big Tech is finally beginning to recognize the censorship of conservative viewpoints will no longer be tolerated by the American people. I am happy to see that the leadership at Microsoft has renounced their support of NewGuard’s so-called Media Literacy tool in response to my letter,” said Sen. Cruz. “NewsGuard’s biased rating system stifles intellectual diversity, hinders critical thinking among young students, and undermines our nation’s core values of free expression.”

Microsoft Disavows Somewhat

In response to Sen. Cruz’s letter, Microsoft said their support of NewsGuard was limited to a one-time donation in 2018 and asked NewsGuard to remove the claim on its website that “NewsGuard’s Media Literacy Programs are made possible thanks to generous support from Microsoft.” NewsGuard has since removed mention of Microsoft on its website.

Microsoft left out the interview with Brill in 2019, where the Microsoft president praised Newsguard.

Under the ‘support’ section of Microsoft, they still support them. They are in business with them in that Newsguard is on their Microsoft extension.

Newsguard was a complete flop until the Soros minion, Crovitz, and his sketchy partner Brill secured funding from the teachers’ union and other leftist organizations. Did Soros help with the financing?

Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz explains Newsguard:

