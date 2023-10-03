US Worries About Ukraine Corruption -Will Spend US $$$ to Fix It

Ukraine, allegedly fighting for democracy for the world, is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. It is important to know what Democrats mean by democracy when they echo the call to protect worldwide democracy by helping Ukraine.

Democrats won’t call the US a Republic, and that is for a reason. They want to change our government, our Constitution, our form of voting, including the Electoral College, and our Bill of Rights, which they will turn into a UN Bill of Rights with equity replacing equality. They will give the UN world power. They are changing who we are. That’s why they won’t recognize us as a Republic.

We now find out that the Biden administration officials are “far more worried about corruption in Ukraine than they publicly admit, according to a confidential U.S. strategy document obtained by POLITICO.”

The “sensitive but unclassified” version of the long-term U.S. plan lays out numerous steps Washington is taking to help Kyiv root out malfeasance and otherwise reform an array of Ukrainian sectors. It stresses that corruption could cause Western allies to abandon Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion and that Kyiv cannot put off the anti-graft effort.

“Perceptions of high-level corruption,” the confidential version of the document warns, could “undermine the Ukrainian public’s and foreign leaders’ confidence in the war-time government.”

That’s starker than the analysis available in the little-noticed public version of the 22-page document, which the State Department appears to have posted on its website with no fanfare about a month ago.

At least Rand Paul remembers his oath of office. He wrote on X, “Millions of Americans are struggling each day to make ends meet. Is it fair to funnel our hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign government? My oath of office requires me to put the American people first, not Ukraine’s oligarchy.”

Ukraine does not have elections, and Zelensky is president for life. Zelensky has eliminated all political parties but his own. The only reporters who stay out of prison are the ones who agree with him. He imprisons priests without due process or trial, as well as newspapers. He continually agitates for the West to enter the war. Recently, he called for the West to bomb Iran, Syria, and Russia for sanctions violations.

This is as the United States is becoming more corrupt. There is corruption under every rock we turn over. Or officials lie to us, our government is weaponized, our elections are corrupted, and our lifestyles are being altered to accept some very bizarre things, such as indoctrinating children to hate America as a way of being anti-racist and mutilating children to satisfy a transgender ideology.

The US now plans to spend money straightening them out, as if that’s our role and as if we know what corruption is or isn’t.

