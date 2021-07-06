Donald Trump explains what needs to be done to save America



















Donald Trump shared what he thinks the answer is to save America, but it’s probably an impossible request.

“Seeing the record crowds of over 45,000 people in Ohio and Florida, waiting for days, standing the pouring rain, they come from near and far,” Trump said. “All they want is Hope for their Great Country again.”

“Their arms are outstretched, they cry over the Rigged Election–and the RINOs have no idea what this movement is all about,” he added.

“In fact, they are perhaps our biggest problem,” he continued. “We will never save our Country or be great again unless Republicans get TOUGH and get SMART!”

Can anyone see Turtle do anything courageous?

