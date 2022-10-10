Donald Trump Gives a Fiery Speech on Monsters Pouring Into the USA

President Donald Trump focused on the drug cartels and human traffickers pouring across the southern border in a fiery speech in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday night.

“The cartels and human traffickers have seen their income skyrocket,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump told supporters attending the Save America rally that there was a “2500 percent” increase in the criminals’ income since he had left the White House.

“We had the safest border in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“…If you want to stop the destruction of the country and save the American Dream – the good old American Dream…then you have to vote Republicans up and down the line,” Trump said.

He also warned voters if Democrats maintain control of the legislature, “Mark Kelly and the Democrat extremists will flood the country with tens of millions of illegal aliens.”

Is there any doubt?

Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, revealed that child slavery is happening in the US. Children are trafficked by crime cartels not only outside the borders of the US but are then brought into America by human traffickers and enslaved by them.

These are the same cartel monsters who traffic drugs.

