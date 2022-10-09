Who Is Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell is supporting Lisa Murkowski, a Uniparty Republican. Murkowski can’t be relied upon to vote as a Republican and certainly not as an America First Republican. She is one of the RINOs who is pushing the party left. She also promoted choice voting, which makes it hard for Republicans to win in Alaska.

In Arizona, McConnell pulled the funds from Blake Masters, who is now within 3 points of Mark Kelly in polling. Heritage stepped in at that time to fund Masters. To be fair, Masters made it clear he wants to vote McConnell out of Senate leadership. After he criticized him several times, McConnell pulled the ads, which seems like an abuse of power. What matters is that the GOP gets control of the legislature to stop Biden. The Senate Minority Leader wasn’t putting America First.

McConnell has since reversed himself and did fundraise for Masters in mid-September because the race was close.

Masters is an America First candidate.

Maria Bartiromo mentioned that McConnell supports Murkowski and pulled funds from him. Masters was diplomatic in answering.

Watch:

The full debate:

