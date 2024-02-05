Donald Trump, House Leadership Explode Over the Border Bill

Last night, we published the border bill, the most Trojan Horse of Trojan Horse bills, and we posted early reactions. Since then, Donald Trump has exploded over it, and the Republican leadership has offered their unqualified, explosive opinion.

DONALD TRUMP’S STATEMENT

“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill, which only gives Shutdown Authority after 5000 Encounters a day when we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done.

“This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats and a Death Wish for The Republican Party. It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans.

“Don’t be STUPID!!!

“We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form! The Democrats broke Immigration and the Border. They should fix it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

“The ridiculous “Border” Bill is nothing more than a highly sophisticated trap for Republicans to assume the blame on what the Radical Left Democrats have done to our Border, just in time for our most important EVER Election. Don’t fall for it!!!”

HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP

In an EXPLOSIVE joint statement, House GOP leaders @SpeakerJohnson, @SteveScalise, @GOPMajorityWhip, Tom Emmer, and @RepStefanik declare the Senate’s Immigration Bill “Dead on Arrival.” Read their statement next.

“House Republicans oppose the Senate immigration bill because it fails in every policy area needed to secure our border and would actually incentivize more illegal immigration.

“Among its many flaws, the bill expands work authorizations for illegal aliens while failing to include critical asylum reforms. Even worse, its language allowing illegals to be ‘released from physical custody’ would effectively endorse the Biden ‘catch and release’ policy.

“The so-called ‘shutdown’ authority in the bill is anything but, riddled with loopholes that grant far too much discretionary authority to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – who has proven he will exploit every measure possible, in defiance of the law, to keep the border open.

“The bill also fails to adequately stop the President’s abuse of parole authority and provides for taxpayer funds to fly and house illegal immigrants in hotels through the FEMA Shelter and Services Program.

“Because President Biden has refused to utilize his broad executive authority to end the border catastrophe that he has created, the House led nine months ago with the passage of the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2).

“That bill contains the necessary components to actually stem the flow of illegals and end the present crisis. The Senate must take it up immediately. America’s sovereignty is at stake. “Any consideration of this Senate bill in its current form is a waste of time. It is DEAD on arrival in the House. We encourage the U.S. Senate to reject it.”

NEW: Speaker Mike Johnson says President Biden opened the border, his administration created the current border catastrophe, and “The President has the authority to take action today to fix it. But he refuses to act.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/JHE6N0vb6P — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 5, 2024

via Speaker Johnson

CONCLUSION

I am almost finished reading the bill, and everything they say is accurate based on my reading. It’s nuts. Not only does it throw a lifeline and key talking points to Joe Biden, it will likely prevent Donald Trump from stopping illegal immigration should he win the election.

There will be lawfare using this bill as the basis. It enshrines illegal immigration into law.

We don’t need this bill. All they have to do is follow our laws as written and reverse the reversal of Donald Trump’s policies.

Gov. Abbott has reduced immigration into Eagle Pass by 73%, but they are still coming in through Arizona, California, and other areas. They come by land, sea, and air.

Related