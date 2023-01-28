Donald Trump Is Back and Gets People Laughing

During a Saturday speech in Concord, NH, President Trump mocked Joe and Hunter, not a difficult thing to do. The crowd burst out with laughter. The clips below are worth watching. Trump has a way with words:

“We have a President whose son’s laptop from hell gets taken over and exposes massive corruption like nobody’s ever seen before. Do you think the father was upset?

‘Dad i left my laptop in a repair shop, forgot to pick it up, and this repair guy went a little crazy when he saw what was on it’….

’What’s on it son?’….

‘Every crime you’ve ever committed, pa’'”, Trump said.

“At what point does the father get angry, you know, like ‘this kid is not working out well for me.’ And then the FBI goes and convinces the media that it’s Russian disinformation,” Trump added.

WATCH: Trump hilariously imagines the conversation between Joe and Hunter Biden after the laptop was discovered in the repair shop 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fsJqtHpQBX — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) January 28, 2023

Biden doesn’t know which way is up and doesn’t have to worry about his criminality. As long as our FBI is corrupt, he and Hunter can do whatever they please.

Joe Biden addressed a congressman named “Doug” in the crowd five times today at his speech in Virginia. But the end, you learn he was actually referring to Democrat Congressman Don Beyer, who represents the area. pic.twitter.com/6N9QdXo2aD — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 27, 2023

Here’s a reason to vote for Donald Trump:

President @realDonaldTrump pledges to keep America out of “foolish” foreign wars, and return America to a “peace through strength” stance on the world stage. Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/tfCJIewSgV Watch our coverage of President Trump’s NH speech here: https://t.co/pQPI2fQLYV pic.twitter.com/wWB6o3u21J — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 28, 2023

He’s right about RINOs.

President @realDonaldTrump says RINOS are “more dangerous in many ways than Democrats.” Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/tfCJIewSgV Watch our coverage of President Trump’s NH speech here: https://t.co/pQPI2fQLYV pic.twitter.com/nM0nUlI5VN — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 28, 2023

Here’s another reason to vote for him.

“We will root out the deep state and stop the weaponization of federal agencies.” – President @realDonaldTrump Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/tfCJIewSgV Watch our coverage of President Trump’s NH speech here: https://t.co/pQPI2fQLYV pic.twitter.com/2iKVPGPsl1 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 28, 2023

And yet another reason.

“Within hours of my inauguration, we will restore every border security measure of the Trump presidency — to quickly achieve the most secure border in U.S. history AGAIN!” – President @realDonaldTrump Watch our coverage of President Trump’s NH speech: https://t.co/pQPI2fQLYV pic.twitter.com/1tnrovzexg — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 28, 2023

