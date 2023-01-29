Biden Administration Is Preparing to Hound Landlords

The Biden administration is out to alter yet another sector in our capitalist society. He’s going after landords and housing.

The FTC will examine a range of practices that affect the rental market, practices they call unfair:

tenant background checks;

use of algorithms in tenant screenings;

adverse action notices by landlords and property management companies

look into how an applicant’s source of income factors into housing decisions.

The FTC has never asked for this information, much less call them “unfair.” Screening tenants for criminal backgrounds or looking for deadbeats is just common sense.

The CFPB will provide guidance and coordinate enforcement efforts with the FTC to ensure that renters have accurate information in their credit reports and to hold background check companies accountable for their procedures. That sounds reasonable, but it is the Biden administration.

The FHFA will initiate a process to examine limits on egregious rent increases and proposals for renter protections for future investments. That’s in addition to the actions announced in November that encourage financing of multifamily loans that guarantee affordable housing. The latter is a nod to people coming illegally.

HUD will propose requiring public housing authorities and owners of rental assistance properties to provide at least 30 days advanced notice before terminating a lease due to nonpayment of rent.

They have a “Blueprint for a Renter’s Bill of Rights” to underscore the protections every renter deserves:

Access to safe, quality, affordable housing;

clear and fair leases;

access to eviction prevention and rent relief resources to remain sustainably housed.

Some participants include Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors, which will make landlords that welcome Housing Choice Vouchers [government-paid] visible on rental searches. the government takes a long time to pay.

They will call background checks and income screenings discrimination in housing if they choose.

No good can come from anything this administration does. They’re too far left and put illegal immigrants above American citizens and legal residents.

The administration is establishing so-called inclusive communities and continues to pursue the Affirmative Fair Housing Act.

