Donald Trump Is Back on X

By
M DOWLING
-
0
14

According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk plans to get 800,000 votes for Donald Trump. The WSJ said the PAC had stumbles out of the gate. However, Trump now has other prominent donors because Kamala and her running mate are communists.

Donald Trump posted on X this morning with videos.

Interview live tonight:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments