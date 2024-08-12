NBC Tries to Prove Iran Hires Incompetent Amateurs to Kill DJT

Many wonder how the mediocre, haphazard plot by Asif Merchant to kill U.S. politicians could be tied to Iran’s government.

NBC News seeks to explain why Iran’s government is behind the low-level amateurs like Asif Merchant.

Anonymous experts say it’s hard for Iran to recruit assassins since they don’t have an embassy, and the US allegedly does a good job of keeping them out.

“They can’t get in here,” said Kenneth Katzman, a senior fellow at the Soufan Center who spent decades following Iran for the Congressional Research Service. “They are working with people who are able to gain access here, which means they have to work with undesirable people. Iranian agents don’t get in here that easily.”

As for recruiting agents inside the U.S., “not many people here support that regime,” Katzman said. “There’s not a lot of takers for what Iran is offering. So they’ve got to work with what they can recruit.”

Allegedly, they get a PR advantage just enacting the plot, says NBC.

The FBI’s story about the Asif Merchant plot is full of holes, more holes than Pete Buttigieg’s racist road theory. They let him come in and out after traveling back and forth to Iran, his home in Pakistan, Syria, and Iraq. They let him in, claiming they had to do it to catch him.

He may not have even targeted Donald Trump.

Court papers say Asif Merchant of Pakistan, who was charged this week with a murder plot that officials say may have targeted former President Donald Trump…

The article concludes:

Iran has denied plotting any assassinations in the U.S.

In an exclusive interview last week with NBC News, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Iranians “are brazen about this, and they are persistent about this. … I don’t think we’ve seen the end of Iranian plotting.”

In announcing each of these cases, Justice Department and FBI officials pointed the finger at Iran, blasted its behavior, and vowed to hold conspirators accountable.

The argument lacked convincing evidence, but it seeds people’s minds.

The article sounds like the FBI wrote it. The administration wants war with Iran or maybe wants to show how deeply dedicated they are to protecting Donald Trump.

And they do a lousy job of screening out Iranians.

THIS IS TERRIFYING. BUCKLE UP: Bill Melugin went down to go observe the situation at the U.S. border in California. NOT A SINGLE INVADER is from Mexico. Military-age men from Iran, China, India, Pakistan were all lining up in the area. Oftentimes, they hide/discard their… pic.twitter.com/eTGOq3eiZk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

This might be the most insightful and terrifying interview I’ve ever done. Iranian national who crossed illegally into Jacumba, California, warns me and America of what’s coming. You must watch the whole thing! Listen to what he says about Trump versus Biden, it truly is… pic.twitter.com/2OWenzgaBY — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) January 6, 2024