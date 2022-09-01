Donald Trump Is Considering FULL Pardons for J6 Defendants

Donald Trump is considering pardons for the J6 defendants. It sounds good to me. They’ve suffered enough and Antifa and BLM don’t suffer at all. What do you think? Some people rioted, others walked around, and none were charged with insurrection.

“I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” he told conservative radio host Wendy Bell on Thursday morning. Such a move would be contingent on Trump running and winning the 2024 presidential election.

WaPo is going with the most hysterical reaction, claiming the “insurrection” was the “worst attack on the seat of democracy in two centuries.” They are going with the blatant lie that the “insurrectionists” murdered four people, including officer Sicknick.

The only person who we know was murdered was a Trump supporter. Actually, all five people who died on Jan. 6 were Trump supporters. in fact, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt was murdered by Officer Byrd was cleared without a transparent investigation.

The dementia patient in the White House will give a speech tonight pretending the real threats are the right when the Left is destroying the country and overturning capitalism with ESG, spending, and the elimination of fossil fuels.

WaPo wrote:

“Biden on Thursday night is expected to deliver a dire warning on rising political violence and threatening rhetoric, a message he has ramped up in recent weeks. In his latest public appearances, the president has doubled down on his concerns that “MAGA Republicans” have captured much of the GOP and are threatening democracy by encouraging attacks against federal authorities and political figures, pushing conspiracy theories and continuing the promotion of false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.”

These people are terrible liars.

Most of the Democrats are also going with the lie that Republicans are the extremists. Rep. Lieu just said that defending Trump is “cultish, un-American, and treasonous.”

“Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports, viciously hateful Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) smeared “MAGA Republicans” defending former President Trump after the FBI raid of his Florida estate as being engaged in “cultish, un-American, treasonous behavior.”

This is how Democrats plan to win. They don’t have any successes so they do what Stalin would have done – verbally destroy the opposition with lies.

BREAKING: Trump says he is considering offering full pardons to J6 detainees who were persecuted along with a formal apology from the US government — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2022

