NM to Open an Abortion-on-Demand Clinic for Tourists

Abortion tourists will soon have a huge taxpayer-funded clinic waiting in New Mexico. You can abort your baby AT ANY STAGE IN THE PREGNANCY and then travel around and see the sights in New Mexico.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed an executive order on Wednesday that directs $10 million in taxpayer money to fund a new abortion clinic in the state to meet an expected rise in demand for the procedure, The Washington Times reports. It will be built in Dona Ana County along the Texas border. Abortion is limited in Texas under their heartbeat law, but abortion tourists can travel across the border to end the life of their baby at any time in the pregnancy.
“These efforts to restrict access to reproductive health services from other states may lead more individuals to seek services from New Mexico healthcare providers,” Lujan Grisham said in a call explaining her executive order, according to Reuters. “We must work to protect and expand the availability of these services to address the demands on our system.”
She expects pre-born life-ending tourism in what will be a public or private service provider.
Grisham is 4 points ahead of her opponent Mark Ronchetti and this bid for pre-born baby killing is apparently a vote getter in New Mexico. Demographic changes have changed the politics of New Mexico.
New Mexico allows abortion up until the moment of birth and they won’t provide medical aid to aborted babies accidentally born alive. Abortion tourists will bring money to the state on the backs of the pre-born. Or you could take responsibility for your mistake by having your baby and keeping it or putting your child up for adoption.
I am just a common man, nothing special. At the University of Michigan (B.S. Zoology) I loved my courses like genetics and cell physiology. Over the years I became concerned about reports of some studies in genetics and cell manipulation. When the big push to find a covid vaccine came and stories began to mention the use of mRNA, I became alarmed. I wanted to be sire whatever they were putting in my body was not harmful. The reverse engineering mentioned in this study was in fact my greatest nightmare.
During history most great fallen cultures and empires made (in historical perspective what proved to be suicidal decisions.
One was to allow leaders with great selfishness and unbridled hubris to put the empire/cultural on a path of destruction. When these people sou nght an absolute power it was given. If your have read my previous comments to the point, then you know my position that a failure study and understand history condemns peoples to repeat the mistakes of the past.
How have people like the Bidens, the Pelosis, the Faucis and others managed to grab so much power? How can we have a party that is:
a) Racist against blacks (halving the population by abortion), preventing them in general having access to a great education, and making conditions
that prevent their average family buying power from rising as it could.
b) Commits murder as a policy through abortion.
c) Provides no justice for those in political opposition. ((cf. some of the J6 detainees)
d) Is anti- Law & Order,
etc. remain so popular among the victims?
Will an industrious people by misled and destroyed like Hitler’s Germany?
Alarmists raise unjustified concerns. Those that promote and spread truth are not alarmists, but will be portrayed as such by the ruling elitists.
M. Dowling is trying to shine the light of truth on a lot of dangerous things. If no one heads the alarm, they were burn down the the house.
If that is what the people in New Mexico want, that is their business. I don\t think we will be doing that in Mississippi.