Donald Trump issues a statement in sharp contrast to Biden’s

Donald Trump noted that there were big demonstrations breaking out and zero protests today. “…you know what that means,” he said, and obviously we do know.

The statement also reminded Americans that Obama went to baseball games with the tyrannical Castros.

Donald Trump said he stands with the “Cuban people 100%” and he does. He visited with the Cuban dissidents in this country, not the Castros. He also took a tougher stance on Cuba.

Biden wouldn’t mention communism, but Trump stated unequivocally that “Joe Biden MUST stand up to the Communist regime…”

The Statement

“Big demonstrations are breaking out in Cuba and Miami in protest of the Communist Cuban Government (although, today there are zero protesters in Cuba—you know what that means!). Don’t forget that Biden and the Democrats campaigned on reversing my very tough stance on Cuba. Remember when Obama attended baseball games with Castros while they imprisoned, beat, and killed the Cuban people,” Trump released in a statement Monday afternoon. “I stand with the Cuban people 100% in their fight for freedom. The Government must let them speak and be free! Joe Biden MUST stand up to the Communist regime or—history will remember. The Cuban people deserve freedom and human rights! THEY ARE NOT AFRAID!”

Biden’s weak statement only strengthens peoples’ views that he is pushing communism on the American people.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” Biden said in a statement.

“The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected,” Biden said.

“The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

Obama Cozied Up to the Tyrants

Barack Obama removed the communist nation from the list of sponsors of terrorism without cause.

While attending the funeral of Nelson Mandela, Obama went out of his way to shake hands with Raul Castro. He looked extremely weak. With that handshake, he was letting the world know he was open to normalizing relations.

President Obama & Cuban President Raúl Castro do the wave at Latinoamericano Stadium in Havana during today’s game. pic.twitter.com/zYNbMV29V8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 22, 2016

Obama Is Biden

Obama was very grateful that the vicious dictator Raul Castro criticized us and let us know “where he feels we are falling short.”

The ‘historic’ visit to Cuba is the usual apology tour. At one point, he posed in front of the murderous Ché Guevara’s mural.

Obama held a joint press conference with the vicious communist dictator Raul Castro and agreed with Raul’s criticisms of the United States.

Obama also praised the Cuban healthcare system and apologized for the United States again.

After listening to Cuba’s President Castro attack America over human rights, its trade embargo with Cuba, an “illegal occupation” of Guantanamo Bay, and “equal rights,” President Obama said “I personally would not disagree” with his criticisms.

“I actually welcome President Castro commenting on some of the areas where he feels we’re falling short”.

Watch the clips:

Here’s another awkward moment for Obama:

That awkward moment when Raúl Castro grabbed Obama’s arm… and waved it https://t.co/c0Dcl7kkKQ @doug_hanks pic.twitter.com/abAXtnAmez — Kara Dapena (@karadapena) March 21, 2016

