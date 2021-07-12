Jen Psaki admits the White House wrote Biden’s Cuba statement

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki admitted the Biden handlers put out his [weak] statement this morning in quasi-support of Cuban protesters.
We know he can’t write a statement. He can barely read one. He’s not writing statements and he’s not running the country.
“We, of course, are monitoring closely, you saw the statement the president — we put out in the president’s name this morning, in his voice, of course, conveying his support for the people of Cuba,” Jen Psaki said.
They wrote it in his voice? That’s pathetic. This is the president whose schedule is to do nothing almost every day.
Unsurprisingly, he left out the most important word – communism.
