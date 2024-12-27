Jeffrey Epstein’s Friend Bill Gates Is Going to Mar-a-Lago

Dowling Bottom Line
Bill Gates is going to see Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Several radical globalists have shown up at Mar-a-Lago. It seems like a new tactic. They are befriending him or trying to. It didn’t work for Trudeau. Trump needles him regularly.

Gates gave $50 million to Kamala Harris’s campaign.

It’s unclear who the following message was aimed at, but he said Bill Gates asked to come to the New Year’s Eve celebration.

I’d rather see Bill Gates investigated than go to Mar-a-Lago.


