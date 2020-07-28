Donald Trump Jr suspended from Twitter for sharing viral video

On Monday, viral Breitbart videos of doctors discussing hydroxychloroquine were deleted by social media. That was followed by the deletion of President Trump’s retweets of the video.

Then Twitter suspended some of Donald Trump Jr.s features for his posts about the viral video and doctors attesting to the success of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19.

The features limited are the ability to tweet and retweet.

Joe Concha found it very disturbing and so do we.

The doctors believe strongly that hydroxychloroquine does work, but no one is allowed to say that.

Statement from @Surabees, spokesman for @DonaldJTrumpJr: "it is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-Hydroxychloroquine narrative" pic.twitter.com/kFSPGppcS9 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) July 28, 2020

When the features "temporarily limited" are the abilities to tweet and retweet, what would you call that? Anyone with a functioning brain would call it a suspension, despite the BS word games @Twitter is playing here. https://t.co/kt5S4Wvt3A — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020