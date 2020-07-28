Donald Trump Jr suspended from Twitter for sharing viral video

By
M. Dowling
-
0

On Monday, viral Breitbart videos of doctors discussing hydroxychloroquine were deleted by social media. That was followed by the deletion of President Trump’s retweets of the video.

Then Twitter suspended some of Donald Trump Jr.s features for his posts about the viral video and doctors attesting to the success of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19.

The features limited are the ability to tweet and retweet.

Joe Concha found it very disturbing and so do we.

The doctors believe strongly that hydroxychloroquine does work, but no one is allowed to say that.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply