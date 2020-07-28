President Trump’s COV tweets completely removed by Twitter

Twitter has completely removed a tweet or retweets by the President for the first time. Prior to this, they only issued alerts and posted them on the tweets.

On Monday night, President Trump posted about the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 in response to a viral video of a doctor touting its ability to treat and prevent the disease. Twitter removed about three of President Trump’s tweets, leaving no trace of them.

In place of the tweets is a message, “This tweet is no longer available.” They link to a page that explains the many reasons they delete tweets. But it’s misinformation they are going for with these removals.

Trump retweeted a podcast promotion that featured Fauci-critic Dr. Lee Vliet which is sure to cause some issues at the next White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting with the President and Dr. Fauci.

One tweet originated from a Twitter account called WarRoomPandemic, and claimed: “Dr. Fauci has misled the American people on many issues, but particular, on dismissing #hydroxychloroquine and calling Remdesivir the new gold standard.”

TENSIONS ARE HIGH

Tensions are high between the tech monopolies and the President who has not yet moved on them in an effective way. They are ramping up the censorship.

President Trump has repeatedly sparred with the president throughout 2020. In May, the president signed an executive order targeting the liability immunities afforded to social media companies by the Communication Decency Act of 1996.

The legislation affords social media platforms immunity from libel written on the website by users in exchange for maintaining a neutral platform. President Trump has threatened to officially strip this immunity from Facebook, Twitter, and Google, arguing that the big tech companies have engaged in political censorship of conservatives.