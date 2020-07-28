Kamala Harris Has “Joker-style” Facelift

Kamala Harris is reported to have had a facelift. The result of the “Joker-style” plastic surgery is unfortunate.



Side-by-side videos and images show dramatic changes in Kamala’s cheekbones and eyelids. It appears she had cheek implants and a brow lift. Maybe more.



The big reveal came during Al Sharpton’s MSNBC program over the weekend. Negative comments started pouring in. One political commentator wrote about her “frozen forehead and bizarre facial expression.”



While some Twitter uses added their negative comments, other came to her defense.



This has fueled speculation that Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s front runner for the VP spot. Biden already promised to pick a black woman as his vice president.



Harris dropped out of the Democrat presidential race in December 2019 and endorsed Joe Biden in March 2020.



Harris has more important issues to worry about, however. She and Willie Brown had an affair in the 1990s while she was an Alameda County District Attorney. Brown was a California State Assemblyman (1964-1995) and the San Francisco Mayor (1996-2004). He broke off the relationship after he was elected mayor.



Brown bragged about his relationship with Harris, who was 30 years his junior, in a letter to the San Francisco Chronicle in January 2019. He was separated, but still married at the time. Harris married attorney Douglas Emhoff in 2014.



Harris left her job in the district attorney’s office in June 1994 when Brown appointed her to a $97,000 a year job with the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. Brown continued to appoint Harris to other cushy positions.

Brett Granlund, a former California Republican state assemblyman who worked closely on the commission while Harris was on the board, said, “Screwing the speaker (Brown) has its rewards.” He added, “Stevie Wonder could have seen through that play.”



Brown bragged about helping Harris with her career. “Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was [California] Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”



The affair between Harris and Brown was never a secret. But it’s bound to be an issue if Harris is selected as Biden’s VP, especially in the wake of the “#MeToo” movement. Although in this relationship, it appears to have worked in reverse, with Harris being the beneficiary.



The decision by Kamala Harris to get plastic surgery is viewed by some as an indication that she is on Biden’s VP short list. The fallout from her facelift remains to be seen.





Image from: mtonews.com