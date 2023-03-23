Donald Trump Loses His Appeal and His Attorney-Client Privilege

Donald Trump appealed a ruling from last week that mandated his attorney testify in the records case against him. President Trump lost his appeal today. The three-judge panel on the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled as expected.

Corcoran might have to testify on Friday unless this decision is appealed.

As reported, Judge Beryl Howell in D.C. ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith met the standard of evidence that Donald Trump might have committed “criminal violations.” As a result, she ordered Donald Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify and provide all relevant documents. Judge Howell already turned over Corcoran’s notes to the prosecution.

“D.C. district judge Beryl Howell ruled that prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office had made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations,” according to sources who described her Friday order, and that attorney-client privileges invoked by two of his lawyers, Corcoran and Jennifer Little, could therefore be pierced.” reports abc news.

“The topics indicate that Smith has zeroed in on Trump’s actions surrounding his response to a May 11 DOJ subpoena that sought all remaining classified documents in his possession — which investigators have described as key to Trump’s alleged “scheme” to obstruct the investigation,” sources said.

The District Circuit Court denied the appeal and lifted the stay. Donald Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court, and hopefully, he will. This is a terrible decision. It is a direct attack on attorney-client privilege unless Smith has something we don’t know about. It’s not likely since the ruling indicated there’s insufficient evidence to charge Donald Trump.

This order needs to be overturned, but there is no guarantee that it will be.

