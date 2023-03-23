Mexico’s President Rants Against the US & Attacks on Trump

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), President of Mexico, called out the third-world attack on Donald Trump by Alvin Bragg. He knows what the entire world knows. Our Uniparty is deposing Donald Trump.

Alvin Bragg, who has reduced 50% of the felonies before him to misdemeanors, is trying to indict President Trump on felony campaign finance charges for a non-crime.

“Right now, former President Trump is declaring that they are going to arrest him,” López Obrador, also known by his initials AMLO, said during a press conference. “If that were the case…it would be so that his name doesn’t appear on the ballot.”

“I say this because I, too, have suffered from the fabrication of a crime when they didn’t want me to run,” López Obrador added. “And this is completely anti-democratic…. Why not allow the people to decide?” AMLO recalled his past failed elections in 2006 and 2012 and said they were fraudulent. There was evidence they were. He was imprisoned for fraud, but he claims he was innocent. As President, he is a disaster. His country is a narco-state under his weak leadership. Nonetheless, it doesn’t mean he isn’t right about this. Mexico’s President said a country that blew up Nord Stream has no right to lecture others. AMLO is pointing out our current weaknesses but he also wants Americans and the world to see the United States as a corrupt third-world country. Our enemies are joining together to take us down since we don’t have any sane leadership. Another foreign affairs success for Joe Biden. AMLO also said we can’t talk about human rights with Julian Assange detained. Obrador doesn’t have to fabricate anything to make us look like a third-world country. We’ve done that to ourselves. Mexico’s President AMLO says the United States cannot talk about human rights with Julian Assange detained, cartel violence with President Joe Biden bombing the Nord Stream pipeline, or democracy while arresting the leading presidential candidate Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/BIh93L1I43 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 22, 2023 ! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2023

