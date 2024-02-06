Donald Trump Loses His Immunity Case at the DC Appeals Court

Donald Trump lost his attempt to dismiss the corrupt J6 case against him on the basis of absolute presidential immunity. A federal appeals court just ruled that he doesn’t have immunity against criminal charges.

Defense lawyers, seeking to dismiss the case, had argued to Judge Tanya Chutkan that Trump has “absolute immunity” from prosecution because the charges relate to official acts performed while he was president.

It didn’t fly. It’s on to the Supreme Court.

DC Circuit court affirms Judge Chutkan’s decision to deny Donald Trump’s claims of immunity. Supreme Court, here we come! pic.twitter.com/NFtVooXkUy — Jon Herold (@patel_patriot) February 6, 2024

Politico reports that Judge Chutkan said the trial could go on right up until election day. She acknowledged Monday that the former president’s trial could extend deep into 2024 — though significant uncertainty continues to cloud the timeline.

As an aside, every one of her 39 J6 cases are imprisoned.

