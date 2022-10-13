Donald Trump “Loves the Idea of Testifying” Before J6 Panel

A source close to Donald Trump told Fox Digital that the Donald “loves the idea of testifying” before the House select committee investigating January 6th. The panel unanimously voted today to subpoena him.

The source said if Trump testified, he would “talk about how corrupt the election was, how corrupt the committee was, and how Nancy Pelosi did not call up the National Guard that Trump strongly recommended for her to do three days earlier on January 3, 2021.”

The source doesn’t know if Trump will testify.

Listening to self-righteous Liz Cheney speak is a bit grating. Hopefully, she will get hers one day, after she led much of the shamtastic show trial as a sham Republican.

NOW – Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump ahead of the United States midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/MEunWRbb9u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 13, 2022

