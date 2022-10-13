Warning! Smutty Middle School Book Read at School Board Meeting

M Dowling
A teacher brought a book into a 7th-grade classroom (12-13 years) in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. The book instructs the reader about boy-on-boy sex in graphic detail. The porn book is also on the ELA suggested reading list.

The Board of Education was extremely rude to the parent and only gave her two minutes to make her statement – to the second.

How do these corrupt board members get so smug when they are wrong? They just ignored the parent’s rights.

I don’t understand this gentleman in the audience putting his fingers in his ears while the mother read a page from the book.

Why don’t schools teach the basics and stay away from those things in the province of the parents?

The Charlotte Observer said a book wouldn’t turn anyone gay. That is hardly the point. The school is one of many that has an alliance with the Gender-Sexuality Alliance. The goal is to strengthen support for LGBTQ students and add to the curriculum around gender identity and expression. In 2018, they included gender and transgenderism under multiculturalism.

These people are allowing smutty books on teachers’ bookshelves. The parent said the teacher is “either a bad teacher or a pedophile…”

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

The board members are evil leftists. They are advised by lawyers and superintendents to keep things quiet. They are in on the crimes, so help cover them up. They know they risk charges and lawsuits. Once they join the operation, they are locked into it. We never hear one of them apologize, or claim they were unaware. They make no comments except to shut up the speaker. That indicates legal advice.

