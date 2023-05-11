Donald Trump on Defaulting on the Debt and Destroying the USA

“We might as well do it now because you’ll do it later,” Trump told Kailin Collins in the Town Hall last night in answer to defaulting on the debt.

From last night’s CNN Town Hall

COLLINS: “So just to be clear, Mr. President, you think the U.S. should default if the White House does not agree to the spending cuts Republicans are demanding?”

TRUMP: “We might as well do it now because you’ll do it later. Because we have to save this country. Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.”

COLLINS: “You once said that using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge just could not happen.”

TRUMP: “Sure, that’s when I was president.”

COLLINS: “So why is it different now that you’re out of office?”

TRUMP: “Because now I’m not president.”

This is Trump’s new “Because you’d be in jail.” LAMO pic.twitter.com/b6G4ILU8nG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2023

He has a point about defaulting. We can’t keep spending as we are. Someone has to apply the brakes. We have defaulted before. What do you think?

And what do you think about him calling them stupid? Are they – aside from Biden – stupid?

