UN Plan for 600 Million Immigrants in the USA

Paul Joseph Watson has called attention to a 2001 UN document calling for 600 million immigrants to the United States. Under this plan, the USA would become a UN-style State with 775 Million Americans.

The UN Marxists state in the document that mass migration to the West is needed for governments to maintain “many established economic, social and political policies and programs.”

In the case of the United States, under the most extreme scenario, the report states, “It would be necessary to have 593 million immigrants from 1995 to 2050, an average of 10.8 million per year.”

They’re passing expectations with Joe Biden.

“By 2050, out of a United States total population of 1.1 billion, 775 million, or 73 per cent, would be post 1995 immigrants or their descendants,” adds the report.

In Europe’s case, the document asserts that at least 159 million migrant workers will need to enter by 2025 in order “to maintain the current balance of 4 to 5 workers for a pensioner.”

When Hillary was running for the presidency, she told a group of elites in a private fundraising event that the country could easily handle 300 million more people.

Curiously, tn 2015, Joe Biden, sitting next to DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, claimed we needed unlimited migration.

Biden talked about wanting non-white foreigners to pour into the country. Skin color, an immutable characteristic, is insignificant, but not to racist Democrats, our social engineers.

He didn’t want limits:

Also in 2015, we heard about the country within a country established by Barack Obama. Listen to this and tell me how it is not coming true. I’ve spoken to the reporter, Sue Payne and she is legitimate.

Democrats don’t want walls, constantly call for amnesty, take away every disincentive to migrate illegally, pour money into illegals, incentivize companies to hire them, and the list goes on. They are serious about replacing citizens.

Last September, Konrad Putzier, a real estate reporter for the Wall Street Journal, warns that the US is running short of land for housing. These warnings are becoming more frequent. The NY Times recently published an article along the same lines. The point of the article is to loosen zoning regulations. At the same time, the Left’s latest ideological precept is to encourage more and more immigration until we have one billion people in the United States.

