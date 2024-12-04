Donald Trump Picks Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator

Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. ~ Albert Einstein

Wonder is the beginning of wisdom. ~ Socrates

The essence of tyranny is the enforcement of stupid laws.

Liberty does not exist in the absence of morality.

~ Edmund Burke.

Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.

The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.

~ Alexis de Tocqueville