Donald Trump Picks Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator

Donald Trump’s nominee for NASA administrator has an impressive resume.
“Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era.”
JUST IN: President-elect Trump names astronaut Jared Isaacman as his NASA Administrator.
Look at this guy.
“Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the… pic.twitter.com/IIu6TJl6Vc
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2024
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter