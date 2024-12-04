Donald Trump Picks Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator

By
M DOWLING
-
1
36

Donald Trump’s nominee for NASA administrator has an impressive resume.

“Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era.”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz